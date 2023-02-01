Valpo residents ask for truck traffic ban on Yellowstone Road; city says street will undergo repairs

VALPARAISO — Residents living on Valparaiso's West side have been complaining about truck traffic along Yellowstone Road for months.

Barbara Domer, who has lived on Yellowstone Road since 1992, said the residential road used to have "no thru truck traffic" signs posted on either end. However, a few years ago, the signs disappeared.

"Yellowstone Road and the immediate surrounding community is overburdened with the negative impact of heavy vehicles, including city public works vehicles," Domer said during a Jan. 9 Valparaiso City Council meeting. "I want my safe road back."

Domer, who is running as a Democrat for the 3rd District City Council seat, brought in chunks of asphalt she found on the sidewalk in front of her house.

"The road's in terrible condition," Domer said as she held the asphalt.

City Engineer Mike Jabo said Yellowstone is classified as a "collector road," meaning it connects local streets to arterial roads. Over the past 11 years, the city has conducted four traffic counts along Yellowstone. According to the counts, 2-Axle, 6-Tire vehicles frequent the road — things like FedEx delivery trucks, extended pickup trucks and single-vehicle box trucks.

"This truck mix is not uncommon for most of our city streets," Jabo said, adding he is unsure why there would have ever been a "no thru truck traffic" sign on Yellowstone.

Jabo said he spoke with multiple longtime public works employees who said they have always used Yellowstone Road, particularly to reach the city compost site located at 21500 Lincolnway. Domer and other residents have asked city vehicles to consider alternative routes; however, Jabo said Yellowstone is the best option.

If city fleets used the nearby Campbell Street instead, Jabo said, the vehicles would go through downtown. Rerouting to Froberg Road would increase trip lengths by a half-mile, "which is time, money, fuel and wear-and-tear on vehicles when you consider the number of trips,” Jabo added.

Jabo said the city will post a 20-ton weight limit on Yellowstone Road, though exceptions will be made for school buses, emergency vehicles and public works vehicles. Additionally, Valparaiso plans on using funding from the Community Crossings roadwork grant to resurface the road.

“A visual inspection was made of Yellowstone, and it was acknowledged, the road does need some TLC," Jabo said. “It is the opinion of the Engineering Department that the current condition of Yellowstone Road is more related to deferral of maintenance rather than exercise by trucks.”

After Jabo's report, Yellowstone Road resident Mary Abraitus said the only adequate solution would be to "restore" the no thru truck traffic restriction.

"There is a difference between repair and restore," Abraitus said during the Jan. 23 meeting.

