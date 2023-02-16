VALPARAISO — City officials have pledged to rehab Yellowstone Road, but some residents say repairs won't cut it.
“That is a start, but it is not enough," Barbara Domer said at Monday's City Council meeting.
Domer, who is running for the 3rd District council seat, has lived along Yellowstone Road since 1992. She said the road used to have "no thru truck traffic" signs posted on either end, but they were removed in 2019.
Domer and fellow Yellowstone Road resident Mary Abraitus have spoken about the road's poor condition at several City Council meetings.
After a recent inspection of the road, City Engineer Mike Jabo said, a sign limiting weight to 20 tons would be posted on Yellowstone. Additionally, Valparaiso plans on using money from the Community Crossings roadwork grant to resurface the road.
However, residents say the only solution is to not allow any trucks to use the street.
During the Jan. 23 council meeting, Jabo said Yellowstone is classified as a "collector road," meaning it connects local streets to arterial roads. Jabo said he spoke with multiple longtime public works employees who said they have always used Yellowstone Road, particularly to reach the city compost site, 21500 Lincolnway.
Domer and Abraitus have asked city vehicles to consider alternative routes, but Jabo said Yellowstone is the best option.
If city fleets used the nearby Froberg Road, Jabo said, trip lengths would increase by a half-mile, "which is time, money, fuel and wear-and-tear on vehicles when you consider the number of trips." And rerouting to Campbell Street would cause vehicles to go through downtown.
"Why don't you want municipal trucks to go through the downtown?" Domer asked Monday. "Could it be that the residents and patrons downtown and on Campbell Street ... maybe they don't what the continuous stream of pollution? So it’s acceptable for you to divert this traffic onto my street?”