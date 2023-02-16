After a recent inspection of the road, City Engineer Mike Jabo said, a sign limiting weight to 20 tons would be posted on Yellowstone. Additionally, Valparaiso plans on using money from the Community Crossings roadwork grant to resurface the road.

However, residents say the only solution is to not allow any trucks to use the street.

During the Jan. 23 council meeting, Jabo said Yellowstone is classified as a "collector road," meaning it connects local streets to arterial roads. Jabo said he spoke with multiple longtime public works employees who said they have always used Yellowstone Road, particularly to reach the city compost site, 21500 Lincolnway.

Domer and Abraitus have asked city vehicles to consider alternative routes, but Jabo said Yellowstone is the best option.