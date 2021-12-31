Valpo says hello to one of its three new firetrucks

VALPARAISO — The first of the Valparaiso Fire Department’s three new firetrucks was dedicated Thursday.

The traditional ceremony included prayer, pushing the truck into its assigned bay at Station 2 on the city’s north side and wetting it with a hose.

Firefighters had an assist from the driver while pushing the 42,000-pound Engine 2 into place, making sure it went straight and didn’t hit anything behind it.

The two fire engines purchased by the city cost $550,000 apiece. The second engine is still being outfitted for service and should be ready in mid-January, Fire Chief Chad Dutz said.

The $1.1 million ladder truck also is being prepared for duty and should be ready in mid-January as well, he said. The Valparaiso Redevelopment Commission helped pay for the ladder truck.

The traditional ceremony for the new fire apparatus dates back to the late 1800s, when fire departments used hand-drawn pumpers and horse-drawn equipment, Mayor Matt Murphy said. The city’s fire department was known as the Hook and Ladder Company when it was established in 1867. “The early firefighters were tasked with fighting fires with little more than buckets and buggies,” Murphy said.