Valpo says hello to one of its three new firetrucks
alert urgent

VALPARAISO — The first of the Valparaiso Fire Department’s three new firetrucks was dedicated Thursday.

This episode of the "Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops" series takes viewers into the midst of flames and smoke with Region firefighters.

The traditional ceremony included prayer, pushing the truck into its assigned bay at Station 2 on the city’s north side and wetting it with a hose.

Firefighters had an assist from the driver while pushing the 42,000-pound Engine 2 into place, making sure it went straight and didn’t hit anything behind it.

Valpo's newest fire engine dedicated

Valparaiso Fire Chief Chad Dutz and Mayor Matt Murphy check out Engine 2, the city's new $550,000 fire engine, based at Station 2. Its twin, a 2021 Sutphen, is being outfitted for Station 1. Also being prepared for service in the coming weeks is a new $1.1 million ladder truck.

The two fire engines purchased by the city cost $550,000 apiece. The second engine is still being outfitted for service and should be ready in mid-January, Fire Chief Chad Dutz said.

The $1.1 million ladder truck also is being prepared for duty and should be ready in mid-January as well, he said. The Valparaiso Redevelopment Commission helped pay for the ladder truck.

Valpo's newest fire engine dedicated

Chaplain Chris Gonzalez offers a blessing for the Valparaiso Fire Department's new Engine 2.

The traditional ceremony for the new fire apparatus dates back to the late 1800s, when fire departments used hand-drawn pumpers and horse-drawn equipment, Mayor Matt Murphy said. The city’s fire department was known as the Hook and Ladder Company when it was established in 1867. “The early firefighters were tasked with fighting fires with little more than buckets and buggies,” Murphy said.

The 2021 Sutphen engine’s twin will be based at Station 1. With the addition of the two engines and the Spartan ladder truck, every piece of equipment in the city’s fleet has been replaced since 2016.

Valpo's newest fire engine dedicated

Valparaiso firefighters push the brand new Engine 2 into its assigned bay at Station 2 as part of a commissioning ceremony.

The city has also added six new firefighters since 2020, including five new firefighters this year, thanks to a SAFER grant through the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

“These additional team members make Valparaiso safer by making it possible to put four firefighters on each engine for emergencies. This staff level places the Valparaiso Fire Department in the top 20% nationwide for departments our size,” Murphy said.

Valpo's newest fire engine dedicated

Valparaiso City Administrator Mike Jessen, left, and Councilman Jack Pupillo prepare for a ride in the newly commissioned Engine 2.

The Valparaiso Fire Department is one of just 10 departments in Indiana to earn a Class 2 rating by the National Insurance Service Office, or ISO. “This adds up to hundreds of dollars in savings for Valparaiso homeowners when it comes to insurance rates. So, Valparaiso has a lot to be proud of when it comes to fire safety,” Murphy said.

Chaplain Chris Gonzalez offered a blessing for the new Engine 2, the firefighters who will use it and the families requiring its use.

