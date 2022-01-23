Valpo school board quizzed on upcoming referendum

VALPARAISO — Residents urged the Valparaiso School Board to talk publicly about plans for a May 3 referendum to continue an existing property tax increase for operating costs.

Jessica Jepsen asked the board when there would be a special meeting regarding the referendum.

“(It's only) 103 days until May 3 referendum, and board, you’re even playing coy about announcing the referendum is coming,” resident Brian Williams said. He questioned the strategy of not mentioning the referendum.

“Announce why you’re asking for it, what you’re asking for,” Williams said. “It’s not a hard case to make. It’s a fantastic case to make.”

In 2015, voters passed two referendums for the school district. One was for construction of the new Heavilin Elementary School and renovations elsewhere, including a new pool at Valparaiso High School. The other was to increase general fund operations about $4.4 million annually over seven years. That money has gone toward items like teacher salaries, technology and mental health workers.

The referendum for operating costs came with a seven-year expiration date, so it’s up for renewal this year.