Valpo school district has made 'significant progress' in solving internet problems, leaders say

VALPARAISO — Technology specialists are moving ahead in efforts to address continued disruptions in Valparaiso schools internet connectivity, interim Superintendent Michael Berta said.
Berta told the Valparaiso School Board in a Thursday night meeting that solving the problem, which has increasingly impeded virtual learners' ability to connect with classroom teachers, has been "a trial and error process."
"However, late this afternoon, our tech department and professional technology associates working with other school personnel have made significant progress to solving the problem," Berta told the board. "Once this work is complete, a report to the board will be delivered. We're close to making the system work the way it's supposed to work."
Valparaiso administrators notified parents on Tuesday of steps taken to work with law enforcement to identify individuals responsible for what the district is describing as "purposeful and malicious criminal acts."
Berta told The Times on Wednesday he expected technology teams to have a fix for the connectivity problem before the district begins a new Wednesday e-learning model next week.
A message on the district's website Thursday indicated intermittent internet service disruptions were still plaguing the district.
"Today has been another challenging day in the work to defend against the attacks against the Valparaiso Community Schools system internet," Berta said. "This is a frustrating situation for students, for parents, for teachers and for our technology staff. It's frustrating to all of us. I apologize to everyone for the time this has taken."
Valparaiso Community Schools reopened for in-person learning last month, giving families an option to pursue virtual instruction if they were not yet ready to send their students back to the classroom amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.
About 23% of the district's students are currently engaging in Valparaiso Community Schools' remote learning option where teachers are responsible for leading the instruction of students attending school both in person and remotely.
"This is not an issue exclusively affecting remote learners. Its also affecting in-school learners and teachers being able to teach effectively," Board President Sue Hoffman said, reading a parent's comment submitted electronically to the board. "This is unacceptable. Something must be done. A change is needed for education to work to its fullest extent."
The district plans to implement weekly e-learning days to allow teachers more time time for instructional preparation and professional development on Wednesdays beginning Sept. 23.
About a dozen parents and residents gathered outside of Cooks Corners Elementary, where the school board met Thursday night, in support of Valparaiso teachers after the board's proposed e-learning days drew divisions among those in favor of five days a week of in-person instruction and educators who expressed overwhelming stress keeping up with the demands of leading dual instructional formats.
"My kids are resilient," said Valparaiso mom Jennifer Lundin, who has a fourth grader and freshman participating in virtual learning. "At some point I think we all realized the best way to support our kids is to support our teachers."
Hoffman also gave updates Thursday night in the board's search to hire a new superintendent. The board will hear public comment at 4 p.m. Friday on a proposed contract, currently posted on the Valparaiso Community Schools website for review. The board will then meet again Sept. 25 to "present the candidate for board approval," Hoffman said.
The proposed superintendent contract can be found online under the school board documents page at valpo.k12.in.us.
