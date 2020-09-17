Valpo school district has made 'significant progress' in solving internet problems, leaders say

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

VALPARAISO — Technology specialists are moving ahead in efforts to address continued disruptions in Valparaiso schools internet connectivity, interim Superintendent Michael Berta said.

Berta told the Valparaiso School Board in a Thursday night meeting that solving the problem, which has increasingly impeded virtual learners' ability to connect with classroom teachers, has been "a trial and error process."

"However, late this afternoon, our tech department and professional technology associates working with other school personnel have made significant progress to solving the problem," Berta told the board. "Once this work is complete, a report to the board will be delivered. We're close to making the system work the way it's supposed to work."

Valparaiso administrators notified parents on Tuesday of steps taken to work with law enforcement to identify individuals responsible for what the district is describing as "purposeful and malicious criminal acts."

Berta told The Times on Wednesday he expected technology teams to have a fix for the connectivity problem before the district begins a new Wednesday e-learning model next week.

A message on the district's website Thursday indicated intermittent internet service disruptions were still plaguing the district.