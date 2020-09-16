Valpo schools to address internet disruptions before transition to Wednesday e-learning

Berta sent a message to parents on Tuesday notifying them that a police report had been filed to investigate "the purposeful and malicious criminal acts."

The district leader said he had experienced similar internet disruptions in other school districts years ago, but never to this extent and not during a period of simultaneous in-person and remote instruction.

"We've not experienced anything quite like this before," Berta said. "We have professionals with expertise working with us that have raised my confidence to resolve the issue sooner rather than later."

Berta said he was made aware of one 10-minute outage Wednesday morning. He said teachers have worked to arrange lessons later in the day or in another format for students whose instruction has been affected by the disruptions.