Valpo seeks electric car for parking enforcement

VALPARAISO — First electric bicycles and now an electric vehicle for the meter maid. Can electric squad cars be far away for the city's Police Department?
Police Chief Jeff Balon received approval Friday from the city's Board of Public Works and Safety to sign a $1,000 consulting contract with South Shore Clean Cities to help with the selection of the best model car or truck to help with parking enforcement.
The city, through the SSCC, is seeking a grant of up to $30,000 from the Indiana Office of Energy Development. The SSCC also is handling the application process, and Balon said he expects to know whether the grant was approved within a couple of weeks.
"This is an experimental grant we are going after to get a fully electric vehicle for the person reading parking meters," he said. "Now it's all done on foot. This will make it more efficient for her. We want a vehicle small enough to be parked without blocking traffic while she gets out to check plates."
The meter maid now has to walk in all kinds of weather and uses a handheld device that keeps track of how long vehicles have been parked. Balon said he plans to get a new device that will be mounted on the car and read the plates automatically and tell her when someone has overstayed a welcome.
He had hoped the device's $2,000 cost would be covered with grant funds, but that is not allowed even though the vehicle is expected to cost less than the maximum amount of the grant. So, funding will come from the department's budget.
If the grant is approved, Balon said the city could have the vehicle by the end of the year or early next year. It follows the purchase of electric bikes earlier this year for the bike patrol. Balon said that experiment is going very well. The officers love them because they can cover a lot more area, and the public gravitates to them giving the officers more opportunities to communicate and build rapport.
So, what about the possibility of electric squad cars? Balon said it's on his radar. The Porter County Sheriff's Department acquired 11 Ford Police Interceptor SUVs in July with funding help from the same grant program. The cars are hybrids, which run on gas or electric, and are expected to save the county about $90,000 a year on gas.
Balon said he's waiting to see how the county's experiment goes before deciding whether to follow suit. In the meantime, if the electric vehicle for the parking enforcement works out, it could lead to the city seeking another grant for another car or truck, he said.
