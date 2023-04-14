VALPARAISO — City leaders have decided to use Valparaiso's share of the National Opioid Settlement to hire a community recovery care coordinator.

The position will be hosted through Porter County PACT, which works with individuals referred by the court, offering substance-abuse treatment, case management and community service restitution.

The City Council approved a funding agreement Monday with PACT. Councilman Peter Anderson, R-5, said the recovery care coordinator will make seeking treatment easier.

When someone decides to get help, a laundry list of questions begin to pile up.

"You have the concerns of where, when, how much is it going to cost, what about my family, what about my job," Anderson explained. "For people who have ample resources, that’s an overwhelming proposition. If we look at someone who is addicted and is very likely just scraping by every single day, it becomes even more overwhelming."

Anderson said it becomes "easier to just keep using than it is to get treatment."

The care coordinator will serve as an "easy button," connecting individuals directly with treatment, Anderson said.

Valparaiso will ultimately receive $1.2 million from the opioid settlement, but it will be distributed over 18 years.

Forty-six states and many other local units of government brought litigation against the three largest pharmaceutical distributors — McKesson, Cardinal Health and AmerisourceBergen — and pharmaceutical manufacturer Johnson & Johnson. The four companies agreed to pay $26 billion to settle allegations that they fueled the deadly opioid crisis. Indiana will receive $507 million.

Indiana has been hit hard by the opioid crisis; according to the Indiana attorney general's office, the rates of opioid prescribing in the Hoosier state peaked in 2012 when, on average, there were 112 opioid prescriptions for every 100 residents in the state. From 2012 through 2016, 58 of Indiana's 92 counties had opioid prescribing rates greater than 100 prescriptions per 100 residents.

Since 1999, the number of overdose deaths in Indiana has increased by 500%. According to the Indiana State Department of Health, Hoosiers are more likely to die from a drug overdose than in a car accident.

The idea for a care coordinator grew out of a panel discussion in January. The panel was convened to discuss potential uses for the opioid settlement money and featured experts versed in the many elements of addiction: those who work in the court system, run halfway houses, lead prevention efforts in the Valparaiso school district, physicians who specialize in addiction.

Multiple panelists said they liked the idea of a care coordinator.

"One of the gaps I've seen that I didn't originally anticipate was how difficult it is to actually get people to treatment once they were ready to go," Sam Burgett, a social worker with the Valparaiso Police Department, said during the panel.

The PACT funding was approved 5-1: Councilman Robert Cotton, D-2, was the sole "no" vote; Councilman Casey Schmidt, R-3, was absent.

Cotton urged the council to spend more time considering the position before approving the funding. He had concerns about the position not being housed within the city and the lack available beds for people seeking rehabilitation.

“We’re going to have all of our money go and serve a manager of a queue, of a waiting list," Cotton said.

Anderson said the bed shortage is most prevalent in halfway houses, places people go when they have completed some treatment. The care coordinator would get people into treatment, a process that occurs before individuals are placed in a halfway house.

City Attorney Patrick Lyp said the current agreement will go through Dec. 31, 2025, then automatically renew every year. However, the city or PACT can terminate the agreement with 90 days' notice.

The City Council will receive a monthly report detailing what the coordinator is doing, and the coordinator will appear before the council twice a year.

Councilwoman Diana Reed, D-1, urged the council to "get the ball rolling. There are people out there who need help. We've got to start somewhere ... we can shift gears later."

