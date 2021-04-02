Valpo unveils new website

VALPARAISO — The city of Valparaiso recently launched upgrades to its website to make information easier to find, officials said.

“We looked at user data and worked to make the site easier to navigate — with the most-frequently used information right up front,” Valparaiso Mayor Matt Murphy said in a press release.

The new website, valpo.us, now includes tools on the homepage, including new buttons that can lead residents to view real-time, or archived, city meetings.

Since meetings will be housed on the city's website, meetings will no longer be streamed live on Facebook, officials said.

With the new voice a concern button, residents can point out issues they see around the city such as potholes, a blinking street lamp, a noisy water meter or even an appliance that needs to be picked up, the city said in a news release.

Transit updates for ChicaGo Dash, V-Line and South Shore Connect also are displayed on the website, along with a directory of city departments, city project updates and downloadable forms.