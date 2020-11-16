Valpo urging tighter controls in face of rising COVID cases

VALPARAISO — To keep up with the accelerated pace of the spread of the COVID-19 virus, the city is tightening controls on public gatherings and businesses as well as canceling some city activities.

“While we do see better days ahead in the not-so-distant future, we must work together to do all we can to slow the spread of this virus and protect our most vulnerable populations,” Mayor Matt Murphy said.

“What we’re seeing is people are being careful in their public interactions — at work and at school — but letting their guard down in private settings,” Murphy said. “We’re asking that everyone work together by maintaining distance, even among those we’re all missing right now.”

To help businesses, the city is printing door signs reinforcing the mask mandate. The signs have a phone number for the Porter County Health Department and will be available at city hall. City staff will also be visiting businesses to hand them out.

Murphy will conduct two Zoom discussions for businesses. The first is at 10 a.m. Wednesday for restaurants. Another will be held for retailers and other small businesses at 11 a.m. Restaurant owners can log into https://zoom.us/j/99414607971 or dial 1-312-626-6799 and use meeting ID 994 1460 7971.