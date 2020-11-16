Valpo urging tighter controls in face of rising COVID cases

VALPARAISO — To keep up with the accelerated pace of the spread of the COVID-19 virus, the city is tightening controls on public gatherings and businesses as well as canceling some city activities.
“While we do see better days ahead in the not-so-distant future, we must work together to do all we can to slow the spread of this virus and protect our most vulnerable populations,” Mayor Matt Murphy said.
“What we’re seeing is people are being careful in their public interactions — at work and at school — but letting their guard down in private settings,” Murphy said. “We’re asking that everyone work together by maintaining distance, even among those we’re all missing right now.”
To help businesses, the city is printing door signs reinforcing the mask mandate. The signs have a phone number for the Porter County Health Department and will be available at city hall. City staff will also be visiting businesses to hand them out.
Murphy will conduct two Zoom discussions for businesses. The first is at 10 a.m. Wednesday for restaurants. Another will be held for retailers and other small businesses at 11 a.m. Restaurant owners can log into https://zoom.us/j/99414607971 or dial 1-312-626-6799 and use meeting ID 994 1460 7971.
To reach the second one, businesses can log into https://zoom.us/j/99029542473 or dial 1-312-626-6799 and enter the meeting ID 990 2954 2473. Murphy will also host a live Community Conversation on COVID at 4 p.m. Monday on Facebook Live at Valparaiso Now.
With the county in a red COVID alert level, the health department has issued new restrictions in accordance with Gov. Eric Holcomb’s executive order. These include:
• Social gatherings of any kind, indoor or out, are limited to 25 people.
• Any events planned in Porter County must contact the PCHD to discuss safety protocols.
• Family gatherings are discouraged, even for Thanksgiving.
• Attendance at winter indoor K-12 extracurricular activities, including sports, is limited to participants, support personnel and parents/guardians.
• Gatherings with anyone not in your household after or before sporting events, faith services or getting together with friends, including at bars and restaurants is discouraged.
• Bars and restaurants can remain open with masking required for all unless seated and dining, and the 6-foot distancing should be observed by the business.
• Community recreational sports leagues and tournaments can continue with only the participants, support personnel and parents/guardians.
• Senior care activities are suspended.
• Common areas and break rooms should be closed.
Valparaiso city hall will remain open with masks required for all who enter, but public meetings will be available only via live streaming at Valpo.us or on the city’s Facebook Page, Valparaiso Now. The public is encouraged to call city hall to learn of ways business can be conducted by phone or online.
For more information on closings and restrictions, the public can contact the various city departments or visit the Web site at https://ci.valparaiso.in.us/1674/COVID-19-Response.
