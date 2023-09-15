VALPARAISO — The city has broken ground on the Linc apartment complex.

“The Linc turns the lights on for this part of downtown, extending the success story that is Valparaiso’s downtown,” Valparaiso Mayor Matt Murphy said in a city news release. “We are eager to welcome new residents, new businesses, and new opportunities to downtown. Together, we continue to create a downtown that defines our community.”

Located along the north side of Lincolnway between Michigan Avenue and Morgan Boulevard, the apartment complex will consist of three four-story apartment buildings, housing a total of 127 units. The first floor of the building will be filled with retail suites.

The project was first announced in January of 2022. Carmel-based HighGround, the Linc developer, initially hoped to begin construction on the apartment in the fall of 2022, however inflation-related cost increases and supply-chain issues delayed the project.

During a May open house, HighGround President Tom Dickey said the projects' initial cost estimate of $27.5 million increased "significantly" to a total of $35.6 million.

"This last year, in the construction industry has been the highest inflation that we've probably seen in decades," Dickey said during the open house. "It's been a challenging time to get a project going."

Buildings A and B will be located along Lincolnway and will likely be complete by November 2024. Building C will be located along Jefferson Street and will be completed by April 2025.

The apartment complex will feature a lounge with a game room and a kitchen, exterior patios with seating areas and grilling stations, courtyard areas, a pet park, a fitness center, indoor bike storage and a pet washing station.

“The nature of this development will complement the direction of our downtown and offer the amenities so many are seeking in Valparaiso," Murphy said.

