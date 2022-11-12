Valpo vet tells of ‘unbelievable things’ during Veterans Day ceremony

VALPARAISO — “I saw unbelievable things and did unbelievable things,” former U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Aaron Treble said at Friday’s Veterans Day service at Foundation Meadows Park.

“I recovered almost 900 pieces of a pilot’s body who crashed on a practice bombing raid in the middle of the Arizona desert,” he said.

“In Kuwait, I ate 50-year-old C-rations and took a shower supplied with water from B-52 tank bladders,” Treble said. “I lived in a tent for a year. I walked to work each day on an aero pad cleared by explosive ordnance disposal across a field littered with live land mines.”

Treble, now a chemical engineer with Linde, was an avionics specialist, working on flight controls and related gear on F-16 fighter jets and F-117 stealth fighters.

“I traveled to places better than I imagined and to different places worse than I imagined,” he said. Treble was at places as cold as Eielson Air Force Base near Fairbanks, Alaska, and as hot as Ahmad al-Jaber Air Base in Kuwait during his eight years in the Air Force.

“During the Gulf War, I got anthrax vaccinations every two weeks, and I carried a gas mask everywhere I went,” he said. “In South Korea, I walked past active Patriot missile batteries, all raised and aimed in the same direction, which I assume was north.”

Treble recalled watching spy planes take off and return from reconnaissance missions each day.

“I did 72 hours of perimeter surveillance in a sandbag bunker with a backpack full of MREs, an M16 and magazine bottles,” he said. “I had a top-secret clearance, and I worked on things people would never see.”

“I learned the meaning of things like ‘hurry up and wait’ and ‘I got your 6,’” Treble said. “I worked 364 consecutive 12-hour shifts during the Gulf War and successfully did my job to ensure combat effectiveness, and it was the best job I ever had.”

“I grew up and became a man in the military,” he said.

“I always wonder how other veterans feel when they’re thanked for their service. It’s a particularly awkward moment for me. None of us deserve the recognition,” Treble said. “Although the conditions during those times weren’t always the best, I wouldn’t trade my military career for anything. Those years made me who I am. I did my job; I served my country.”

“I’m grateful to have served my country, and it’s odd to be thanked for doing something that gave me so much in return. It’s like saying thanks for winning the lottery,” he said.

“Veterans have significant experience and considerable expertise. Service is more than just punching a clock for a paycheck. It’s doing work that makes a difference in the world,” he said.

Mayor Matt Murphy spoke of the purpose of Veterans Day, which was first celebrated under that name 75 years ago, in 1947.

“We honor them for the many sacrifices they made for our freedom. We recognize them for their valor and commitment,” he said. “As a community and as a nation, it’s important to remember those who served, past and present, in war and in peace.”

Pointing to the Duty and Sacrifice wall at the Service Memorial, Murphy said, “Each name represents a life, a family and tremendous sacrifice.”

The ceremony also included reading the names on the Duty and Sacrifice Wall, done by Army veterans Doug Pierce and Rick Staresina and Navy veteran Jim Spanopoulos.

Wreaths were laid there by Treble and Murphy and by Margaret and Doug McGriff, representing the William Henry Harrison chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution and Duneland chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution.