Valpo Walmart shooting was suicide, officials say

VALPARAISO — Police responding to a welfare check Monday night in the local Walmart parking lot found a 20-year-old Valparaiso man with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene and the shooting has been ruled a suicide, according to the Porter County coroner's office.

Valparaiso police said they were called out around 7:35 p.m about the man threatening to harm himself outside the store at 2400 Morthland Drive. Officers said they found the man inside a vehicle with the gunshot wound.

Police said they are investigating the case.

The coroner's office reminds the public of the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255.

