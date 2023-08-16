The City of Valparaiso has sworn in the 2023-2024 class of the Mayor’s Youth Council.

“We’re excited to welcome our third group of students to the Mayor’s Youth Council,” said Mayor Matt Murphy.

The Mayor’s Youth Council was introduced in 2021 with support from Valparaiso High School, inviting 11th graders to apply to participate. The council meets monthly, learning from elected and appointed officials, participating in volunteer opportunities, and cultivating leadership skills, beginning with a Youth Retreat on Aug. 19.

The first two youth council classes have culminated their year of learning with a Color Fun Run fundraiser to benefit Valpo Parks.

“We learn a lot from our Youth Council members each year, making the program even better for the next year,” Murphy said. “I’m excited to get to know this new class. It’s been so gratifying to see graduates of the Youth Council go on and become more engaged in the community. We value their insights and contribution.”

The Mayor’s Youth Council for 2023-2024 includes Emily Cheuk, Duru Cukurtepe, Ian Dutz, Samantha Edwards, Rory Elinkowski, Milauyn Ford, Aubrie Graegin, Lauren Hefner, Maddux Horka, Jonathan Kolacki, Thomas Krueger, Olivia Krutz, Janet Alvarado-Mata, Aidan Monroe, Anthony Olivarez, Ethan Reynolds, Kaitlin Shideler, Isabella Slater, Raegan Smedley, Anthony Vedo, Olivia Weideman, Reagan Williams.