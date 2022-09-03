ValpoNEXT takes swing at project pitches

VALPARAISO — A youth mentoring program sponsored by the Northwest Indiana African American Alliance and the Valparaiso Police Department and a Valparaiso storytelling festival were awarded launch funding at a ValpoNEXT pitch night this week.

Wynton Jones, program manager for the alliance, made the presentation for the mentorship program. It would begin as a pilot program with three police officers — including Chief Jeff Balon and Assistant Chief Mike DeHaven — and six youths ages 11 to 14, in middle school through early high school.

“The key is to engage young people while they’re young” before their mindset is fully formed, Jones said.

Why police? “This is our response to keep our young people safe,” Jones said. It could help the mentors even more than the youths, he said.

“These are the two entities that have really been driving forces for the events that at ongoing today,” he said.

DeHaven said he hopes the program would begin in early October. Ideally, it would spread to other police departments in the county, he said.

Jones stressed the need for training to make sure the program is launched successfully. He’s a mentoring success story.

“Being born and raised in Gary, Indiana, I have seen a lot of perspectives in my life,” he said. Jones went through a series of mentorship programs, including youth sports. Rev. Gregory Jones “has been a guiding light for me. He’s always presented me opportunities to step into leadership.”

“We’re supposed to serve the world in a greater capacity,” he said.

The ValpoNEXT funding will go toward T-shirts, marketing and other expenses.

ValpoNEXT, a nonprofit group, is dedicated to serving as the on-ramp for civic engagement in Valparaiso. It helped Valparaiso put together its 2014 strategic plan.

Paul Schreiner pitched his storytelling idea at the event. Valparaiso’s population has grown 22% since 2020, and it is more diverse now. Stories are no longer similar. “Valpo is beginning to look a lot more like America,” he said.

Schreiner, a founder of Project Neighbors, said he got a lesson in different experiences when he was helping a formerly homeless woman, around 50 years old, into her tiny efficiency apartment. They were halfway up the stairs when Schreiner turned around to look at her. “Being Mr. Insensitive, I didn’t notice she had a limp and a cane.” There was an elevator at the other end of the hallway.

She walked into the apartment and turned on the light switch. “She turned around to me, and it was like the sun coming through the clouds,” he said.

“This was the first time I ever switched a light on and it was my own space,” she told him.

Stories like this are what Schreiner will be looking for.

“We want these stories to be uplifting. We want them to resonate, and we want to make connections with each other.”

Details of the storytelling festival have to be worked out yet. WVLP, a community radio station of which he is also a part, will air the stories as well as their performance for the festival.

“I think the event has drama, and I like drama,” he said.

City Councilman Robert Cotton liked the idea. “This is a very inclusive program that will be attractive to people,” he said.

“It’s going to take some resources to find the kind of passionate stories we’re looking for,” Schreiner acknowledged.

The other two ideas pitched were for a recycling and education program that would make waste filament from 3D printers usable again, helping students learn about the complexities of recycling, and a dinner to bring together Valparaiso officials and families with differently-abled children.

Allison Clemens of the new Kyle’s Legacy nonprofit said the discussion could lead to things like a text notification system to alert parents of children with sensory issues when fireworks displays would be held, for example.

