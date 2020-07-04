Valpo's parade gives community sense of normalcy during pandemic

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

VALPARAISO — The city’s first Fourth of July parade in decades was “short and sweet,” spectators said.

Jessica Pruitt, of Portage, and Julie Kipta, of Chicago, showed up in red, white and blue outfits.

“We clearly love America. It’s our favorite holiday,” Pruitt said.

She brought her toddler, now old enough to realize what’s going on, so he could see a celebration of freedom.

It was welcome respite from being cooped up during the coronavirus pandemic, Pruitt said. “It was still semi-normal.”

“It’s good to finally be outside around the public,” said Danielle Morgan, of Valparaiso. “It was nice and small. It was perfect, actually.”

Heather Dubbs, of Chesterton, was grateful to be in the parade. It showed people are starting to come out and get back to normalcy while being safe at the same time, she said.

Robert Anadell, of Valparaiso, was glad for the sake of his dog, Wrigley, that the parade had few sirens.