Valpo's parade gives community sense of normalcy during pandemic

VALPARAISO — The city’s first Fourth of July parade in decades was “short and sweet,” spectators said.
Jessica Pruitt, of Portage, and Julie Kipta, of Chicago, showed up in red, white and blue outfits.
“We clearly love America. It’s our favorite holiday,” Pruitt said.
She brought her toddler, now old enough to realize what’s going on, so he could see a celebration of freedom.
It was welcome respite from being cooped up during the coronavirus pandemic, Pruitt said. “It was still semi-normal.”
“It’s good to finally be outside around the public,” said Danielle Morgan, of Valparaiso. “It was nice and small. It was perfect, actually.”
Heather Dubbs, of Chesterton, was grateful to be in the parade. It showed people are starting to come out and get back to normalcy while being safe at the same time, she said.
Robert Anadell, of Valparaiso, was glad for the sake of his dog, Wrigley, that the parade had few sirens.
“We were at Fluid having coffee and didn’t know there was going to be a parade,” Nancy Anadell, of Valparaiso, said. When people started setting up chairs on the sidewalk, they began to suspect a parade might be in the offing.
“It was nice. Short and sweet,” Nancy Anadell said.
Doug Benda, of Valparaiso, enjoyed the parade.
“It started with the military, then some local stuff,” Benda said. "I thought Valparaiso did a nice job this morning."
A race was held before the parade, to be followed by a Crawpuppies concert downtown and fireworks at night. Because of social distancing during the pandemic, the fireworks display was to be a ticketed event for Valparaiso residents only.
The parade was wonderful, said Kellie Dillon, of Valparaiso. “It was nice that they put on something for the community.”
“I just think it was nice that people were able to get out and enjoy the spirit of the day,” said Crystal Soliday, who rode in a pickup truck with her husband, Porter Superior Court candidate Matt Soliday, during the parade.
