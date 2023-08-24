VALPARAISO — The city's plans to create a 248-acre park and sports campus have been derailed by rising construction costs.

In a statement released Wednesday, Valparaiso Mayor Matt Murphy said the city recently reviewed bid proposals for the project.

"What began as an ambitious, but attainable, $30-million project inflated to exceed $37 million," Murphy said. "Although construction on the park could begin, I believe — along with the city council, parks leadership, Redevelopment Commission and our consultants — that a speedy groundbreaking would not be responsible. We believe that the best option is to delay construction until costs have stabilized and a new vision and process can be refined."

Dubbed the "Valpo Sports and Recreation Campus," the project was unveiled in February of 2022 as part of the "Valparaiso for all Generations" parks department initiative. Stretching from Vale Park Road on the south all the way to 500 North, the sports and recreation campus would have been the city's largest park. Plans included four multipurpose turf fields, 10 pickleball courts, an open-air plaza, a concession building, a playground and about 25-30 acres of native plants and nature trails.

Work on the park was originally scheduled to begin this June.

The sports and recreation campus had already received some push back from residents as the city used a large portion of its American Rescue Plan Act money to buy farmland for the park. After a number of contentious meetings the Valparaiso City Council approved spending $4.7 million of the $7.6 million in ARPA funds the city was awarded on purchasing the land.

Councilman Robert Cotton, D-2, cast the only vote against the city's ARPA spending plan. He has said the money should go toward aiding those hurt most by the COVID-19 pandemic: Valparaiso's low-income residents.

There is a bigger issue with respect to the continued pursuit of a want with emergency relief funds," Cotton said during a January city council meeting.

Murphy said the city is revising plans for the park and will share them with residents in the coming months.

"I am proud to lead a team and a community that dreams big, but also keeps its eye on fiscal responsibility," Murphy said. "I’m confident we will find a great balance."

