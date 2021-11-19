Veteran recalls time as Black Hawk pilot in Iraq

VALPARAISO — When Lee Lane saw the aircraft Sen. Tammy Duckworth flew in when she was shot down, it was horrifying.
“I remember going up there and waiting as they washed the blood out of the helicopter they had carried the injured soldiers on, and I just remember thinking, ‘How much blood can there be?’” Lane, a Merrillville attorney, told fellow Valpo Chamber members Thursday.
Duckworth’s Black Hawk helicopter was struck by enemy fire in November 2004. An Iraqi rocket-propelled grenade ripped up through the cockpit, severing her legs and nearly causing her to lose an arm as well.
Duckworth was one of three crewmembers injured. The other pilot was an EMT and police officer in his civilian life. He thought Duckworth had died, Lane said. A door gunner who pulled Duckworth out of the plane didn’t think she had survived but thought it was possible because her blood flowed onto him, and it was still warm.
Lane flew with injured American troops to a military hospital in Germany. She was the only uninjured person in the belly of the C-130 transport plane. Beside Lane was a soldier with a bandaged head. “He looked at me and said, what’s wrong with you?” she recalled.
At the military hospital, “I would go in for very short periods of time because they were always changing bandages,” Lane said.
Later, Lane visited Duckworth at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, where so many soldiers were learning to use prosthetics following amputations. “It was just so inspirational” to see them, Lane said, because they were taking what life gave them and moving on with enthusiasm.
Flying in Iraq was a unique experience.
“One of the things about flying in Iraq is that there were no regulations, no altitude restrictions, no air traffic control except for communications at the landing zone or in the air base we were landing it. We could basically fly as low and as fast as we wanted,” she said.
Flying law kept the helicopters from becoming targets for RPGs and heat-seeking missiles.
Those weren’t the only dangers, however.
“One flight in Iraq felt like it was straight out of an Indiana Jones movie. I never saw anything like it before or after,” Lane said. “I’m not sure what kind of weather system moved in.
“We were flying, and all of a sudden there was literally a wall of sand in front of us as high as I could see. We were probably flying at about 50 feet off the ground when we ran into it — the front edge of it, anyhow, and we lost sight of the other aircraft in front of us.
“We stopped as quickly as we could, made a 180-degree turn and headed out in the other direction,” Lane said. “We definitely didn’t want to find out what was in it or behind it.”
Lane flew all over Iraq in her helicopter, delivering troops, equipment and supplies. She even delivered blindfolded prisoners to Abu Ghraib, the military prison.
There was another special delivery the crew enjoyed, inspired by the Iraqis they saw as they flew past.
“They would come running out of their houses, jumping up and down and waving to us. You could just see how happy they were,” Lane said.
She and the other crew members rolled up “candy, toothbrushes, flip-flops, anything good” into a ball and dropped the ball like a bomb, “usually when we saw kids come running up to us.”
Lane said she decided to become an Army helicopter pilot after being bored in her previous job and pulling out a phone book to look for other career options. “Fortunately, aviation starts with an A,” she said.
After five years of research, she joined the Army Reserves.