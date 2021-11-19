Veteran recalls time as Black Hawk pilot in Iraq

Later, Lane visited Duckworth at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, where so many soldiers were learning to use prosthetics following amputations. “It was just so inspirational” to see them, Lane said, because they were taking what life gave them and moving on with enthusiasm.

Flying in Iraq was a unique experience.

“One of the things about flying in Iraq is that there were no regulations, no altitude restrictions, no air traffic control except for communications at the landing zone or in the air base we were landing it. We could basically fly as low and as fast as we wanted,” she said.

Flying law kept the helicopters from becoming targets for RPGs and heat-seeking missiles.

Those weren’t the only dangers, however.

“One flight in Iraq felt like it was straight out of an Indiana Jones movie. I never saw anything like it before or after,” Lane said. “I’m not sure what kind of weather system moved in.

“We were flying, and all of a sudden there was literally a wall of sand in front of us as high as I could see. We were probably flying at about 50 feet off the ground when we ran into it — the front edge of it, anyhow, and we lost sight of the other aircraft in front of us.