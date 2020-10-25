Volunteers spruce up homes, yards in Valpo

Shade Brigade volunteers were planting bur oak, scarlet oak and Shumard oak trees on Saturday.

Valparaiso has 28 bur oak trees that are “just massive,” McBain said. Hopes to someday install benches under them so people can sit in the shade, relax and “feel the weight and history” those trees provide.

Other volunteers Saturday felt the weight of leaves those trees drop on the ground.

Chuck Williams and his son, Jonathan Williams, carried a tarp loaded with leaves to the curb at one resident’s home. It was a task they did repeatedly throughout the morning.

They didn’t mind the work. The elder Williams is on the Home Team Valpo board. He knew it was for a good cause.

“Our mission is to help homeowners who are in a bind who need a little help to get their home improved,” he said.

Home Team Valpo Executive Director Lori Simon said her team receives applications for assistance online, at hometeamvalpo.org, screens them to see who qualifies for help, and assesses the scope of work needed to see if her organization can assist them.

It’s something new for Valparaiso. Simon was setting up her office just a month ago.