Volunteers spruce up homes, yards in Valpo

VALPARAISO — A team of volunteers helped their neighbors spruce up their homes and neighborhoods Saturday.
The effort was organized by Home Team Valpo, a new nonprofit created to assist qualifying homeowners in maintaining their homes. Saturday’s volunteer work day was the organization’s first project.
Barb Benman watched as city arborist Matthew McBain taught Shade Brigade volunteers how to plant a tree in Benman’s front yard.
Benman attended a meeting at the Banta Senior Center near her home when residents were asked for ideas on improving their neighborhood.
“Plant a few more trees instead of cutting them down,” she said. “They’re cutting down trees all over the United States, so I think it’s good when they plant some."
“You guys are saving the city close to $300 to $400 a tree,” McBain told the volunteers. “Soon, 75 years soon, you’ll have a beautiful canopy over that intersection.”
McBain pointed to a tall tulip tree on the Banta Senior Center’s lawn. That mature tree holds about 5,000 gallons of water annually, and it sequesters 500 pounds of carbon a year. “And that’s just one tree,” he said.
The city’s tree inventory includes some 20,000 sites with a value of about $21 million. Those trees provide about $950,000 a year in ecological benefits, including cooling the concrete in homes and providing stormwater management, McBain said.
Shade Brigade volunteers were planting bur oak, scarlet oak and Shumard oak trees on Saturday.
Valparaiso has 28 bur oak trees that are “just massive,” McBain said. Hopes to someday install benches under them so people can sit in the shade, relax and “feel the weight and history” those trees provide.
Other volunteers Saturday felt the weight of leaves those trees drop on the ground.
Chuck Williams and his son, Jonathan Williams, carried a tarp loaded with leaves to the curb at one resident’s home. It was a task they did repeatedly throughout the morning.
They didn’t mind the work. The elder Williams is on the Home Team Valpo board. He knew it was for a good cause.
“Our mission is to help homeowners who are in a bind who need a little help to get their home improved,” he said.
Home Team Valpo Executive Director Lori Simon said her team receives applications for assistance online, at hometeamvalpo.org, screens them to see who qualifies for help, and assesses the scope of work needed to see if her organization can assist them.
It’s something new for Valparaiso. Simon was setting up her office just a month ago.
“It was a service that wasn’t done in our community,” said Jonah Besch, who is on Home Team Valpo’s board and president of Habitat for Humanity’s board.
Besch appreciates the new organization’s focus on keeping residents in their homes.
Mayor Matt Murphy, who helped a homeowner clean out a backyard shed, was “super excited” with Saturday’s kickoff. It’s “city-inspired, volunteer-driven,” he said.
When he was running for office, he asked community leaders to help him identify unmet needs. Home Team Valpo, which operates in partnership with the city and Habitat for Humanity, Porter County, is the result.
Aaron Ingram, a Home Team Valpo board member, was working at the same home as Murphy.
“It was just a good opportunity to give back, focus on affordable housing in Valpo,” Ingram said.
Volunteers at that site were mowing, raking, landscaping, cleaning out the garage and gutters, and painting the shed.
“Every year, I think we’ll be doing the yard cleanup,” Murphy said.
Other projects will include helping with bathroom and kitchen updates as needed. The organization needs skilled labor for projects like that.
“I know it’s going to be successful because of the people involved,” Murphy said.
He brought his stepson to help him learn the value of helping the community, just as Murphy’s parents did for him.
“That’s who we are," Murphy said. "We’ve got to continue that tradition of helping out and giving back."
