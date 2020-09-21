VU celebrates first physician assistant graduates in white coat ceremony

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

VALPARAISO — Valparaiso University celebrated a first on Friday.

Nineteen students in the university's first physician assistants cohort graduated in a socially distant ceremony signalling the transition from student to professional.

The students were among the first to complete Valparaiso's five-year physician assistant studies program launched in the 2015-16 school year.

Students in the program complete a two-year master's level portion of the program after attaining a Valparaiso bachelor's degree in health science, according to a university news release.

The program incorporates both classroom learning and clinical rotations among seven disciplines including family medicine, pediatric medicine, women's health, behavioral health, emergency medicine, surgery and internal medicine.

Graduating physician assisting students heard from speakers Friday who encouraged the cohort to look forward in their new careers.

Many of the students already have accepting positions in health care throughout Northwest Indiana, according to the news release.