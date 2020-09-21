VU celebrates first physician assistant graduates in white coat ceremony

VALPARAISO — Valparaiso University celebrated a first on Friday.
Nineteen students in the university's first physician assistants cohort graduated in a socially distant ceremony signalling the transition from student to professional.
The students were among the first to complete Valparaiso's five-year physician assistant studies program launched in the 2015-16 school year.
Students in the program complete a two-year master's level portion of the program after attaining a Valparaiso bachelor's degree in health science, according to a university news release.
The program incorporates both classroom learning and clinical rotations among seven disciplines including family medicine, pediatric medicine, women's health, behavioral health, emergency medicine, surgery and internal medicine.
Graduating physician assisting students heard from speakers Friday who encouraged the cohort to look forward in their new careers.
Many of the students already have accepting positions in health care throughout Northwest Indiana, according to the news release.
"Graduates, as you approach a new beginning, how will you take the lessons and experiences from Valpo into your careers as compassionate and prepared health care workers?" Interim Provost Richard Gillman asked, according to the release.
Faculty mentors presented the graduates with their white coats and joined the class in reciting the physician assistant oath.
The creation of the physician assistant program comes as Valpo expands offerings in its College of Nursing and Health Professions.
The university also launched a bachelor's/master's program in public health in the 2015-16 school year and introduced a post-professional doctor of occupational therapy program in 2019, according to the release.
"The addition of the physician assistant program has not only benefited the mission of the college, but the university's goals overall," Interim President-elect Colette Irwin Knott said in the release. "Valpo is committed to providing cutting edge academic programs that prepare our graduates for meaningful lives in a world that needs them."
More information about VU's physician assistant studies program is available online at valpo.edu/physician-assistant-program.
