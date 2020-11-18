VU names incoming university pastor

VALPARAISO — Valparaiso University has named a new university pastor to begin with the start of the new year.
Rev. Katherine Museus Dabay, an associate pastor from Franklin, Tennessee, will join VU on Jan. 4, according to a university news release.
Museus Dabay is an ordained pastor of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America's Southeastern Synod and is associate pastor for St. Andrew Lutheran Church in Franklin.
At St. Andrew Lutheran Church, Museus Dabay has contributed to expanded community activities like growing fellowship groups, Sunday school classes, outreach ministry, special events and the church's music program, according to the release.
The incoming pastor said she was drawn to VU by its students' passion for service and the leadership opportunities afforded to these students.
"When I visited Valpo, I was so impressed by the leadership of the students," Museus Dabay said in the release. "I am thrilled to be joining the team that helps students grow in faith and discover their vocations."
Museus Dabay has a bachelor of arts degree in theater from Hamline University in St. Paul, Minnesota. She also has a master of divinity from Vanderbilt University and a master of arts in church history from Luther Seminary in St. Paul, according to the release.
Museus Dabay was ordained in 2015.
"Pastor Kate's experience in lively liturgical worship, calm leadership in a fast-paced environment, sensitivity to inter-Lutheran difference and ability to draw students into participation and leadership make her an ideal pastor to join our campus ministry," VU Interim President Colette Irwin-Knott said in the release. "Her talents and interests have equipped her to provide excellent pastoral care for Valparaiso University's diverse, engaged, multi-faith community."
