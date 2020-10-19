Washington Township schools move to virtual learning following positive reports of COVID-19

VALPARAISO — Washington Township schools in the East Porter County School Corp. have temporarily suspended in-person learning following "several" reports of COVID-19.

Administrators first informed Washington Township Middle/High School families of a move to virtual learning in an email and phone call Oct. 14. Two days later, Washington Township Elementary families received a similar call.

Middle and high school students began virtual learning on Oct. 15. These students are expected to return to brick-and-mortar learning Oct. 29, said Wendy Kulczyk, director of business affairs and HR for the East Porter County School Corp.

Elementary students began virtual learning on Monday and are expected to return to on-site learning on Nov. 2, East Porter County School Corp. Superintendent Aaron Case said in a letter to families.

The Washington Township shift was made in consultation with the Porter County Health Department, Case said.

The superintendent's letter did not specify the number of positive cases at either Washington Township school.