Washington Township schools move to virtual learning following positive reports of COVID-19

VALPARAISO — Washington Township schools in the East Porter County School Corp. have temporarily suspended in-person learning following "several" reports of COVID-19.
Administrators first informed Washington Township Middle/High School families of a move to virtual learning in an email and phone call Oct. 14. Two days later, Washington Township Elementary families received a similar call.
Middle and high school students began virtual learning on Oct. 15. These students are expected to return to brick-and-mortar learning Oct. 29, said Wendy Kulczyk, director of business affairs and HR for the East Porter County School Corp.
Elementary students began virtual learning on Monday and are expected to return to on-site learning on Nov. 2, East Porter County School Corp. Superintendent Aaron Case said in a letter to families.
The Washington Township shift was made in consultation with the Porter County Health Department, Case said.
The superintendent's letter did not specify the number of positive cases at either Washington Township school.
The elementary school has reported less than five student cases and less than five teacher cases to the Indiana State Department of Health since the beginning of the school year, according to the ISDH's new dashboard for COVID-19 cases confirmed in Indiana schools.
Eleven student cases have been reported at Washington Township Middle/High School since the start of the school year, according to ISDH. Nine of those cases are considered "new," meaning they were reported to the state health department since its most recent dashboard update.
Elementary school parent/teacher conferences on Tuesday and Wednesday will be conducted virtually.
Students' instruction over the approximately two week virtual learning period will be asynchronous with synchronous opportunities, according to the superintendent's letter. All students' lessons will be posted to Google Classroom by 9 a.m.
Washington Township's turn to virtual came in a week where Indiana reported record high COVID-19 case counts. DeMotte Christian Schools in north Jasper County similarly moved to a two-week virtual instructional model beginning last week.
