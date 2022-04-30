WATCH NOW: Aftermath of Valparaiso University fire leaves building destroyed, officials say

VALPARAISO — In the aftermath of a blaze that continued through Saturday morning, a Valparaiso University building has been destroyed.

Valparaiso Fire Department Lt. Robert Schulte said firefighters were still on scene until around 2:30 a.m. Saturday.

He said the Art and Psychology building at 1003 Campus Drive South is a total loss. While the brick facade still stands, 80% of the roof collapsed and the interior of the building is destroyed, he said.

The building was boarded up with a gate around it as Valparaiso Fire Department and the Indiana State Fire Marshal investigate into next week to determine the cause.

"No cause has been determined yet, but we are fairly certain the origin was the northeast corner of the building, due to fire conditions we encountered there," Schulte said.

Schulte thanked all of the departments and personnel who aided in the fire, in addition to the Valparaiso Water Department, for their "invaluable" help.

Around 4:30 p.m. Friday someone inside the building reported they smelled smoke but did not see any fire. Firefighters arrived to find flames coming from the broken windows along the northeast corner.

Crews confirmed nobody was inside and began to attack the fire, finding flames throughout the length of the building in the attic.

Due to dangerous conditions, the firefighters were evacuated to douse the fire from the exterior.

Schulte said the problem was compounded by chemicals such as acetylene, acetone, paints, paint thinner and other chemicals inside the building.

“The windows had been breached so plenty of oxygen was getting in and there were plenty of things for the fire to feed off of,” he said. “The fire had everything it needed to burn down the building unfortunately.”

The fire was contained and did not spread to any surrounding structures.

Instructors and students watched the blaze Friday night, some of whom had works of art and equipment inside.

Jane Lohmeyer, an adjunct instructor in the Department of Communication and Visual Arts, said no art classes were scheduled in the building Friday. However, the painting studio — the room with the broken windows — contained students’ art works, she said.

Schulte said there were no injuries. Multiple cages were found inside psychology sections of the building but no animals were inside them.

Valparaiso Fire Department was aided by firefighters from Chesterton, Morgan Township, Washington Township, Union Township, in addition to Valparaiso Police Department and Valparaiso University police.

Times Staff Writer Sarah Reese contributed to this report.

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.