WATCH NOW: City finalizes Elevate Valpo downtown vision plan

VALPARAISO — After releasing a first draft in February, the Planning Department has finalized the Elevate Valpo downtown vision plan.

Conceived of as a sort of "playbook" for future growth in the downtown, Elevate Valpo lays out "where and what kind of development we are looking for," Planning and Transit Director Beth Shrader said.

The plan, which can be found on the city website under the Planning Department tab, delineates "thematic districts" throughout the downtown area, highlighting a business district along Jefferson Street, an arts district along Indiana Avenue, an entertainment district around Central Park, a barrel district where the new Journeyman Distillery will be and transitional districts connecting to surrounding residential areas on the east and west sides.

Shrader said the impetus for the plan came from the city's 2020 housing study.

"What the housing study pointed out to us was in order to keep up with this pace of growth that we have been experiencing and will continue to experience, we need to focus our growth in one area in particular, which is our downtown," Shrader said.

A variety of housing will be needed throughout the city, but especially in the downtown.

The city worked with consultants from Context Design and Land Design to draft the plan. A month-long public comment period was held, and Shrader went before the Plan Commission and attended several neighborhood meetings.

"In my listening tour the things that I heard the most boiled down to one major thing, and that was attitudes about growth," Shrader said while presenting the final plan during a Monday night City Council meeting. "Growth can be something that is very exciting, it can also be very scary, and I think you see that reflected in the comments that I heard."

Shrader said about 95% of the public comment she received related to a section of the plan called Block C, located between Chicago and Jefferson streets, where BridgePoint Church sits.

Residents voiced concerns about the high density residential categorization Block C received. At a March Central Neighborhood meeting, attendees said high density housing would change the character of the neighborhood and worsen traffic.

During the Monday night City Council meeting, Shrader emphasized that the plan is simply a guide, illustrating what kind of development the city wants to see. The plan will not change existing zoning or development standards and has nothing to do with actual land acquisition, Shrader said, adding that the Block C area has a lot of architectural standards developers would have to adhere to.

However, resident Tom Davis said he worries developers would be able to get around existing standards through variances.

Though Block C is still classified as high density residential, Shrader said the city "would certainly entertain" medium density housing.

One of the major changes that came out of the listening sessions was reduction of the transitional zone shown on the north side of Lincolnway by about a half block.

Increased parking needs have also been a top concern among residents, who fear more residential spots will be taken up as the downtown is developed.

Though the plan is "not proposing that the city go build parking garages that aren't associated with a specific need," all developments will need to include a way of addressing parking issues, Shrader said.

The plan outlined a triangle of parking garages surrounding the downtown core. The recommendation would add two additional garages and would increase signage directing people to the Porter County garage, which the city rents.

The City Council passed a motion to accept the final version of the plan with a vote of 7-1. Councilman Robert Cotton, D-2nd, was the sole "no" vote.