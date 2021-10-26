WATCH NOW: Fellowship and food return to Cafe Manna after pandemic closure

"And then it grew up to 350 meals a night. The message is to come and have fellowship and have a meal here," Harsh said.

Harsh said the word is slowly getting out that the outreach kitchen has reopened.

"Slowly it's building up," Harsh said.

The numbers went from 40 on Sept. 9 to about 89 participants two weeks ago, Harsh said.

Judith Price, of Valparaiso, a former teacher and former Lake County welfare department employee, said she has been a regular at the dinners since 2019, when she came with her late sister.

Price said she started coming back again after the most recent restart in September.

"I come weekly, obviously for the food," Price said while waiting her turn in line.

John Tunacik, of Valparaiso, said he rides his bicycle to the kitchen each week more for socialization than the food.

"I'm just taking a break from the point-and-click for friends. You may have clicked on friends on Facebook, but this is the real world," Tunacik said.

Harsh said Cafe Manna counts on Valparaiso University students like seniors Maddi Mesplay and Matt Kavanaugh to serve as volunteer workers.