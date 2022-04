WATCH NOW: Firefighters battle blaze on Valparaiso University campus

VALPARAISO — Firefighters are battling a blaze that has sparked on the Valparaiso University campus Friday afternoon.

Around 4:40 p.m., the Valparaiso Fire Department requested mutual aid after a fire was reported in the university Art and Psychology building at 1003 Campus Drive South.

Sophomore Ethan Decatur said he was walking along the south side of the building when the windows in the north side suddenly exploded.

“I just heard them break,” he said.

He checked at the front entrance to make sure everyone was out of the building, he said.

Flames were visible from the roof and heavy smoke billowed from the structure.

Several crews from surrounding fire departments aided Valparaiso firefighters with manpower and equipment. Aerial ladders were brought in to attack the flames from above and firefighters searched the building for occupants.

The Valparaiso Fire Department and Valparaiso University officials were not immediately reachable and it is unknown if there were any injuries.

Students were evacuated and part of the campus roadways were blocked for emergency vehicles.

Check back at nwi.com as the story develops.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.