WATCH NOW: Firefighters battle 'pretty devastating' fire on Valparaiso University campus

VALPARAISO — Firefighters continue to battle a blaze that sparked on the Valparaiso University campus Friday afternoon.

As of 7:30 p.m., five fire departments and three aerial trucks continued battling the blaze as flames still flickered from the roof of the university's Art and Psychology building at 1003 Campus Drive South.

Valparaiso Fire Department Lt. Robert Schulte said around 4:30 p.m. someone inside the building called 911 because they smelled smoke but did not see any fire.

Sophomore Ethan Decatur said he was walking along the south side of the building when the windows in the north side suddenly exploded.

“I just heard them break,” he said.

He checked at the front entrance to make sure everyone was out of the building, he said.

Flames were visible from the roof and heavy smoke billowed from the structure. Firefighters arrived to find flames coming from the broken windows along the northeast corner.

Crews confirmed nobody was inside and began to attack the fire, finding flames throughout the length of the building in the attic.

Due to dangerous conditions, the firefighters were evacuated to douse the fire from the exterior.

Schulte said the problem is being compounded by chemicals such as acetylene, acetone, paints, paint thinner and other chemicals inside the building.

“The windows had been breached so plenty of oxygen was getting in and there were plenty of things for the fire to feed off of,” he said. “The fire had everything it needed to burn down the building unfortunately.”

The fire was contained and did not spread to any surrounding structures, Schulte said.

"We have no other details to provide at this time except that we are working closely with local fire departments as they work to extinguish the fire," a spokesperson for Valparaiso University said. "As always, the safety of our students, faculty, and staff is our top priority. We would also like to express our gratitude to the Valparaiso Fire Department and Valparaiso Police Department.”

Aimee Tomasek, an associate professor in the Department of Communication and Visual Arts, said all of the kilns were removed from the building last year.

As Tomasek and others watched, a new plume of black smoke suddenly rose from the building.

Jane Lohmeyer, an adjunct instructor in the same department, said no art classes were scheduled in the building Friday. However, the painting studio — the room with the broken windows — contained students’ art works, she said.

“It was all of the stuff they were finishing up this semester,” she said.

As Lohmeyer, who teaches jewelry making, watched fire burn through the building’s roof, she said she felt “pretty devastated.”

Her students bring their work home, but their tools and Lohmeyer’s personal equipment was inside, she said.

Schulte said there were no injuries and the cause of the fire will be investigated by Valparaiso Fire Department and the Indiana State Fire Marshal.

Valparaiso Fire Department was aided by firefighters from Chesterton, Morgan Township, Washington Township, Union Township, in addition to Valparaiso Police Department and Valparaiso University police.

Check back at nwi.com as the story develops.

Anna Ortiz Night Crime/Breaking News Reporter