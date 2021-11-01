WATCH NOW: Halloween tour of cemetery highlights spooky, kooky stories

VALPARAISO — Porter County Historian Kevin Pazour told stories from spooky to kooky on Sunday during a Halloween tour of the Old City Cemetery.
The cemetery was Porter County’s first public cemetery, Pazour said. Valparaiso’s first mayors and several sheriffs are buried there. It is now considered a closed cemetery, with the gate locked and permission to borrow the key now required for admittance.
The last burial there was in 1973, Pazour said.
The tour told stories of several of Valparaiso’s early settlers.
“You have to understand from the 1830s to the 1950s it was like the Wild West here,” Pazour said.
“The reality is what you see (downtown) is really the third generation,” he said, as buildings have been burned down or torn down and replaced. The courthouse is the fourth iteration.
The Porter County Museum is working on an on-demand audio tour of downtown, telling the story of major fires there.
Thomas Pratt
Easily the spookiest story was of Thomas Pratt, who platted Prattville, a failed town in Washington Township that was considered a contender with Valparaiso for the county seat. Pratt, a Civil War veteran, lived from 1823 to 1894
Pratt, a grocer in Valparaiso’s College Hill neighborhood, had a premonition of his death and recounted his dream to his friends at the grocery store the next day, Pazour said. Others have had similar premonitions, but Pratt’s went further.
“What was different, and he recounted to his friends, was he essentially knew every detail after his point of death — what was happening after his death, even planning the details of his funeral afterward,” Pazour said.
That night, Pratt died.
“What was crazy about this is his friends, taking that information, and it was verified by several people, and it was published in this national book, his friends took that information and they planned his funeral at the Memorial Opera House, just as it was suggested.”
Pratt’s notoriety came after his death, from a 1903 book, “Human Personality and Its Survival of Bodily Death,” by Frederic William Henry Myers.
“Take it for what it’s worth. It’s a fascinating story,” Pazour said. “It’s one of many of people buried in Old City Cemetery.”
William Cole Talcott
William Cole Talcott, who lived from 1815 to 1902, was one of the first in the nation to create a phonetic alphabet, hoping to foster literacy at a time when it wasn’t common. The phonetic spelling was introduced in 1843.
On the back of his tombstone, difficult to read because of the phonetic alphabet and the engraving fading with age, is the epitaph he wrote: “He was a spelling reformer since 1843, and proposed his epitaph in science spelling all his life.”
Talcott continued to publish books using his phonetic alphabet until his death in 1902. The Porter County Museum has some copies of them, Pazour said.
Sprague Keen
Sprague Keen, who lived from 1789 to 1856, and his son Timothy owned the Keen homestead where Valparaiso High School now stands. Keen’s tombstone includes iconography that was common in his time — a hand pointing up toward the heavens.
Pazour chooses to believe that hand pointing up also refers to Keen’s conversion to the Christian faith after being an avowed atheist.
Keen claimed that while chopping down trees in the woods near his home — whether in Valparaiso or at his previous homestead near Homer, New York, isn’t clear — a tree came close to falling on top of him. Keen looked up just in time to jump out of the way. Afterward,Keen said he surely would have died but for an act of God.
John Wilson
John Wilson was a supervisor in the construction of the Pennsylvania Railroad. He ended up buying a planing mill, the first for Porter County, and became a contractor.
Wilson built the Porter County Courthouse that burned on Dec. 27, 1934. He also built Valparaiso’s original City Hall and the Memorial Opera House.
“He built buildings throughout Valparaiso and all of Porter County,” Pazour said.
Construction of the 1871 Porter County Jail is attributed to him on Wikipedia, but that’s not true. Pazour has tried unsuccessfully to correct that misinformation, he said.
Andrew Leatherman
Andrew Leatherman died in 1936, when the county was celebrating its centennial. Before he died, he told of his early days.
In 1874, Leatherman went to medical school, then returned to Porter County to set up his practice. “At the time, he essentially had to travel by horse and buggy to four different counties” to visit patients, Pazour said.
When he was going south, he had to go through Tassinong — “which was sort of the unofficial capital of Porter County” until the railroads came and Tassinong disappeared.
“He got attacked by a pack of wolves and was essentially by himself. If you can imagine that, in Morgan Township, you’re going by horse and buggy and you have to fight for your life to make sure you can take care of somebody else,” Pazour said.
“He talked about how he served four generations of one family in the 54 years he practiced medicine in Porter County,” Pazour said.
Leatherman was traveling as a young boy with his parents in the early 1850s. Something went wrong, and they ended up in Valparaiso.
“They ended up jumping in the back of a junk wagon,” Pazour said, and got a ride to Valparaiso. The driver ended up become mayor of Valparaiso after it became a city.