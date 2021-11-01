WATCH NOW: Halloween tour of cemetery highlights spooky, kooky stories

Wilson built the Porter County Courthouse that burned on Dec. 27, 1934. He also built Valparaiso’s original City Hall and the Memorial Opera House.

“He built buildings throughout Valparaiso and all of Porter County,” Pazour said.

Construction of the 1871 Porter County Jail is attributed to him on Wikipedia, but that’s not true. Pazour has tried unsuccessfully to correct that misinformation, he said.

Andrew Leatherman

Andrew Leatherman died in 1936, when the county was celebrating its centennial. Before he died, he told of his early days.

In 1874, Leatherman went to medical school, then returned to Porter County to set up his practice. “At the time, he essentially had to travel by horse and buggy to four different counties” to visit patients, Pazour said.

When he was going south, he had to go through Tassinong — “which was sort of the unofficial capital of Porter County” until the railroads came and Tassinong disappeared.

“He got attacked by a pack of wolves and was essentially by himself. If you can imagine that, in Morgan Township, you’re going by horse and buggy and you have to fight for your life to make sure you can take care of somebody else,” Pazour said.