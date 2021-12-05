WATCH NOW: Holly Days kicks off Valparaiso’s holidays

VALPARAISO — Saturday’s Holly Days event featured fire and ice and everything in between.

Alfredo Arroyo, of LaPorte, designed an ice sculpture of Cinderella’s carriage, carved with the assistance of Mike Adams and Howard Busfield.

The carriage was made of 10 blocks of ice, each weighing 300 pounds.

Arroyo said he trained under a European chef. Arroyo asked to do his first ice sculpture — a swan — and was told by the chef he could carve them from then on. He also carved butter and chocolate prior to his retirement.

“This one took me four hours to draw up,” he said of the ice sculpture in Central Park in downtown Valparaiso.

Ashley Sylvester, of Chicago, began dancing with fire nearly 10 years ago, she said.

Sylvester said she performs throughout the United States, mostly, but has gone abroad as well. “If they pay enough, I go anywhere,” she said.

Sylvester, who operates Sylvi Circus Arts to train others, said performers must first get very good with a Hula Hoop before trying to use fire. Kids, don’t try this at home. It requires trained supervision.