WATCH NOW: Journeyman Distillery barrels into Valparaiso

The building’s owner said nothing could be done to salvage it, the story said.

The site has a long history. Welter shared what he learned from the local historical society.

In 1880, EK Warren opened a corset and buggy whip factory on the site.

“He was a prohibitionist. Many say he’s rolling over in his grave as we distill spirits in his old factory building,” Welter said. “I think if he returned, he would marvel that the building is still standing and will for another 100-plus years.”

“What I do know is he would love to see that manufacturing is alive and well,” Welter said. “Because manufacturing is in the blood, it’s quintessential American, and it breathes life into an old building, and it will be alive and well here, too.”

The site was first used for a woolen mill in the 1960s. “Subsequently there were nearly a dozen or more manufacturing facilities on this site with the ANCO manufacturing company residing here most recently up until the 1980s,” he said. “There was even once a brewery on this site, and there was once a Porter County cooperage.”