WATCH NOW: Protesters share abortion views on courthouse lawn

VALPARAISO — Drivers and passengers honked, whooped and hollered as pro-life and pro-choice protesters shared their views on the Porter County Courthouse lawn.

It’s a Tuesday tradition, from noon to 1 p.m., for pro-life protesters to stand on the northwest corner of the courthouse lawn while pro-choice protesters stand a block away, offering an opposing view.

This week, the U.S. Supreme Court decision Friday in the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization case energized the protesters.

“I’m ecstatic. It’s something I prayed for,” pro-life protester Debbie Revor, of Valparaiso, said.

“I was really angered and frustrated,” pro-choice protester Zoe Irving, of Valparaiso, said.

Irving plans to vote in future elections because of her upset with the court ruling overturning the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling that provided the right to abortion.

Sue Thiry, of Valparaiso, had an unplanned pregnancy right out of high school. Her parents urged her to get married and raise the child, now a missionary and a pastor.

Revor had an abortion at the same stage in her life and became suicidal for several years, she said, before

Susan Schaefer, of Hobart, worried that Justice Clarence Thomas’ words about other landmark cases are a harbinger of doom for civil rights. “I think they will piggyback onto others, restricting marriage equality and LGBTQ rights,” she said.

“I am a devout Catholic. The leadership that supports denial of rights are men. We need to have an attitude for each other of love and mercy,” Schaefer said.

Pro-life protesters should “go to gentlemen’s clubs where women are routinely objectified and mistreated,” she said.

Dan Baggs said he hopes to turn all states pro-life. “We’re going to try to save as many babies as we can,” he said. “It helps in society. Maybe some of these people will discover a cure for cancer or a cure for Alzheimer’s disease.”

“Ruth Bader Ginsburg would have been disappointed greatly,” Ryan Padlakovic, of Valparaiso, said, referring to the liberal Supreme Court justice who died in 2020 and was quickly replaced by Amy Coney Barrett.

Matthew Smith, of Valparaiso, said he founded the Youth Democratic Socialists of America chapter in Porter County. “I just see this country falling behind other developed nations,” he said.

