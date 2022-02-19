WATCH NOW: Tactical training village to come to MAAC campus with $1 million grant

VALPARAISO — A state-of-the-art training village is set to be built in Valparaiso following a $1 million grant that will allow first responders a three-dimensional, immersive training experience.

The "Residential Tactical Training Village" will begin construction this summer at the Multi Agency Academic Cooperative Foundation campus at 4203 Montdale Park Drive in Valparaiso.

The project has been made possible by a $1 million gift from the Dean and Barbara White Family Foundation, which was matched by a $1 million donation from Stewart and Kathryn McMillan.

“We are pleased to partner with the MAAC and the McMillan Family on this one-of-a kind facility in Northwest Indiana," said William Hanna, executive director of the Dean and Barbara White Family Foundation. "Realistic training scenarios and cross training between first responders is key to improving public safety. The result of the teamwork that will occur in this new training village will save lives.”

The village will include a single-story house, a two-story house, a mobile home and multiple garage, deck, and patio configurations to mirror a neighborhood setting. The design was created as a real-life training environment for police, fire and emergency medical scenarios, said Celina Weatherwax, president of the MAAC Foundation.

“We have made huge strides at MAAC over the past five years in providing training facilities for our dedicated first responders," said MAAC Founder and Fire Chief Stewart G. McMillan. "I could not be more proud than to have the White Foundation join us in such a significant way. This donation will take us to the next level.”

The Residential Tactical Training Village will be the fourth development of the 22-acre campus. It will connect the larger campus to the K-9 Training Park.

Weatherwax said over the last five years, community support has not only supported the MAAC Foundation but transformed its campus into a one-stop shop for first-responder training that is unmatched in the Region.

"We are always looking to expand," Weatherwax said. "The demand for training has called for it and we have always been proactive to meet that need."

From a four-story search and rescue tower to a two-story live burn building, a host of facilities and equipment makes up the campus which allows an array of first responders to train at no cost. About 200 departments use the MAAC campus and it has been host to more than 300,000 training hours.

Weatherwax said the campus is one-of-a-kind and is the unique product of a board consisting of police, firefighters and emergency medical staff, creating a place where all three sectors can train at.

"This new village will serve even more first responders," Weatherwax said. "It's a game changer for training. ... The campus to date focuses more on what to do once the first responder is in the structure. This design will help with the approach and allow for more scenarios."

The MAAC Foundation hopes to break ground for the village in March.

Additional fundraising efforts are underway with the foundation requesting support from its county and city partners. Those who wish to support the MAAC Foundation can visit www.maacfoundation.org/donate-support-heroes.

