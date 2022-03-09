WATCH NOW: Uptown East apartments converted into workforce housing

VALPARAISO — Over a decade after a ribbon cutting ceremony was held for the Uptown East apartment complex, a group of 30 city officials and local leaders gathered at the 1401 LaPorte Avenue location to mark another milestone — the groundbreaking for an affordable housing project.

Owned by Investment Property Advisors, Uptown East has catered primarily to Valparaiso University students for years. However after declining enrollment and the closure of VU's law school, IPA President Larry Gough turned to affordable housing.

"Valparaiso was becoming unaffordable, ... and the city had almost too much student housing," Gough said. He started thinking about how to "repurpose Uptown East and fill a need with what we have."

Gough and Valparaiso City Attorney Patrick Lyp began to discuss the idea for work force housing in 2018 and, with the city's support, the project took shape.

Mayor Matt Murphy said it was a difficult project to "get to the finish line" because of the high cost of land in Valparaiso. However, city officials helped Uptown East with rezoning, parking needs and securing instrumental federal tax credits through the Indiana Housing & Community Development Authority.

Uptown East consists of four buildings, two of which will be used for workforce housing. The project will create 119 units of workforce housing, breaking up the current four and three-bedroom units into one and two bedrooms. Prices for a one bedroom would drop from about $1,275 to $785, Gough explained. Eligible tenants would be workers whose household income is 50% to 70% of the area’s median.

Each unit will include modern kitchens, and most will have in-unit laundry. A laundry room is also included on every floor and Uptown East has a fitness facility and game rooms.

"This is a great resource for Valpo businesses and businesses in Porter County," Murphy said. "You get to live in one of the greatest cities in Indiana, you are a five minute walk from, undoubtedly, the best downtown for a city our size."

Some units will be ready for move-in by early summer, and the entire project should be completed in August.

A residential market analysis published by Valparaiso in 2021 found an 830-unit deficit for non-student, very-low income renters. Currently, over half of all the income-restricted rental units in the county are clustered in Valparaiso, with only 20% of the county’s total population.

Gough said he wanted to go beyond building affordable housing, to create a project "with a purpose." IPA is partnering with the Kentucky-based nonprofit Family Scholar House to help tenants who are single parents access educational and career-related resources.

"We all probably played tag when we were kids, right? And when you got tired and you needed to catch your breath and you wanted to be safe, you went to the tree, or the pole or whatever was home base," President and CEO of Family Scholar House Cathe Dykstra said. "That's what housing is. At its core home base is a place where people can regroup."

