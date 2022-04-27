WATCH NOW: Valparaiso Chamber of Commerce endorses school district referendum

VALPARAISO — With the primary election less than a week away, the Valparaiso Chamber of Commerce has endorsed the renewal of a referendum that would increase the general fund operations for Valparaiso Community Schools.

The operating referendum, originally passed in 2015, will be on the May 3 ballot. If approved, the referendum tax rate would proceed at a lower maximum rate than previously, decreasing from $0.2042 as a result of the 2015 referendum to $0.1495 per $100 of net assessed value, according to a news release from Valparaiso Community Schools. The referendum would last eight years.

In 2015, voters passed two referendums for the school district. One was for construction of the new Heavilin Elementary School and renovations elsewhere, including a new pool at Valparaiso High School. The other was to increase general fund operations about $4.4 million annually over seven years. That money has gone toward items like teacher salaries, technology and mental health workers.

The Valpo Chamber also supported the referendums in 2015, chamber president Rex Richards said.

Valparaiso Superintendent Jim McCall has said that if the referendum fails, class sizes will likely increase at all levels.

"Where you have great school systems you have growing, thriving communities. The Chamber of Commerce does not support candidates, but we do support positions and important issues that come before the community," Richards said. "When it comes to maintaining a good quality of life and growing our community, schools are a tremendous asset."

In March the chamber formed a task force to learn more about the referendum. The team was comprised of five chamber members; Shire Kuch of the Boys and Girls Club of Northwest Indiana, Stephanie Domazet of General Insurance Services, Martin Sonnenberg of Pines Village, Wes Barns of Hightower Wealth Management and Kathy Ireland of Horizon Bank.

The task force met with McCall to discuss what the money would be used for. According to an executive study released by the task force, the levy is expected to bring in about $4.5 million annually. The task force also found that since 2016, when the original tax started, the maximum levy of 0.2042 has only been used three times.

McCall said the referendum currently supports the salary of 30 teachers and 70 staff overall. With the referendum, the district was also able to create a standalone alternative school, add social workers, a district wide behaviorist and STEM classes for K-5.

The task force unanimously approved supporting the referendum and the chamber's full board approved the endorsement during an April meeting.

The Valparaiso City Council also unanimously approved a resolution supporting the referendum in February.

"It is part of our public policy to take positions on issues we feel are very important for our community and for our business community," Richards said. "Remember, the products of our school system will become the future work force in our area."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.