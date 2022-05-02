WATCH NOW: Valparaiso high school creates butterfly garden

VALPARAISO — Science teacher Ben Leahy said he sometimes sees students gathered around the gym window, looking out at a seemingly quiet strip of mulch. However, the students know that beneath the dark brown woodchips life is beginning to take root — they're checking for sprouts.

In just a few weeks the dormant flower bed will be filled with coneflowers, thistles, a variety of wildflowers and most importantly, plenty of milkweed. The garden is part of the Valparaiso Alternative Learning Experience, or VALE, high school's monarch habitat restoration project.

VALE first started thinking about monarch habitat loss when local naturalist Jerry Newman asked the school to plant a butterfly garden at the Pines retirement home, where Newman lives.

"I liked the idea because it got the kids involved in doing something for the community, doing something rewarding, getting some fresh air," Leahy said. "It was also a good learning experience because we used the project in biology class to discuss ecosystems and habitat destruction."

At the end of March, a crew of VALE students headed out to the Pines and got to work.

With Newman as their "foreman," the students stripped the grass, turned the soil, planted some perennial rootstocks and annual seeds and then added mulch. In just a month they had created a 20-by-8-foot garden. Around the same time, students also started work on a butterfly garden located at the high school, just below the window of the multipurpose room.

A group of students met with the Valparaiso Horticulture Department to pick up seeds donated by the city, and two students created informational posters detailing the migration, life cycle and habitat needs of monarchs. All told, about 25 of VALE's estimated 120 students were involved in the project.

Leif Doolittle, a junior at VALE, said he enjoyed being able to work directly with the community. Volunteering is a big part of the school's mission, and over the years the school has delivered for Meals on Wheels and volunteered at Hilltop Neighborhood House, Home Team Valpo, the Gabis Arboretum and Valpo Americans.

Hands-on activities help keep students engaged and ensure they "are doing more than just sitting in a chair," Principal Mike Bendicsen explained.

“Being able to see the work they accomplished gives kids a sense of ownership in their community," Bendicsen said. "The skills they learn on the job and that positivity and confidence then can transfer back to the classroom.”

Doing a lot with a little

VALE junior Dominic Murray was excited to work on the project because of his own landscaping experience. After learning more about monarch gardens, he wants to incorporate habitat restoration into his future career.

“I would love to go into landscaping and this [the gardens] was a step towards that," Murray said. “What we have to understand is, insects play a very important role in nature. Without bees we would not have honey and flowers would die."

Working on the project was a bit of "a learning curve," Bendicsen said. Both the faculty and the students discovered how important habitat restoration is in the face of plummeting monarch populations.