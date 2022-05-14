WATCH NOW: Valparaiso launches Birds of Paradise scavenger hunt

VALPARAISO— Up and down Lincolnway families could be seen carefully looking at the tops of stop signs, around street corners, even behind trash cans.

They were on the hunt.

Children sporting elaborate face paint searched for the metal bird sculptures hidden throughout Valparaiso's downtown, armed with the Birds of Paradise scavenger hunt coloring book. The book includes images of the 10 native bird species, a scavenger hunt clue and QR code that leads to information about the bird and a recording of its call.

"We're hoping that this will encourage not just local community members to get out and explore Valpo, but also people from outside of the area ... once they are here checking this out, they will go out for lunch and check out the shops," Valparaiso Director of Community Engagement Maggie Clifton said.

The city held a scavenger hunt kickoff at the Rotary Library Garden on Friday evening.

The smell of funnel cake wafted from the Butter and Grace food truck while coloring books were distributed and attendees perfected various bird-themed crafts. Just an hour into the event, already 200 people had come out, though only a few had reported finishing the hunt. The prize for finding all the birds is a sticker sporting the Birds of Paradise logo.

The sculptures are hidden in "key areas throughout the downtown," near relevant landmarks and historical sites, Clifton said. The entire scavenger hunt route is around a mile and takes about 30 minutes to complete.

A big goal of the scavenger hunt was to promote the local arts scene, Clifton explained. The city commissioned metal fabricator and sculptor Chad Copeland to craft the birds and illustrator and designer Melissa Washburn to create the coloring books.

All of the birds were made with metal scraps. The sculptures were then powder coated by W. Kendall and Sons and painted one distinct color, except for the red-bellied wood pecker which has an added speckle. The sculptures were installed the day before the launch, after doing a walkthrough with the Birding Association, Copeland said he discovered that "some of the clues are pretty hard."

Copeland also recently joined the Valparaiso Creative Council and would like to see more events like the scavenger hunt. One idea Copeland and the council have discussed is working with different sculptors to temporarily "lease" the concrete sculpture pads downtown and along the Cumberland Art Walk.

"I want to support local artists, but also draw in some national attention," Copeland explained while standing behind the white crane he made. "We have to ride this momentum while we have it."

The Birds of Paradise sculptures will be downtown staples for the next few years. After the initial kickoff, the coloring books and stickers will be at the Valparaiso Public Library. A one-page version will also be on the Valparaiso city website.

"That is sometimes an aspect of art that gets overshadowed. When you create quality of place and people want to live there. That increases value," Creative Council member and Production Designer with Indiana Dunes tourism Dustin Ritchea said.

