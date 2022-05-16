WATCH NOW: Valparaiso University grads urged to use self-discipline

VALPARAISO — “Life’s greatest challenge is to exercise self-discipline in uncertain times,” U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Indiana Clifford Johnson told Valparaiso University’s 736 graduates at Sunday’s commencement.

“Living a life of self-discipline is a lifestyle that I found the greatest predictor of future success,” he said. “I hope very few of you are thinking, well, if you had seen me just last night...”

Johnson urged graduates to learn to embrace uncertainty. “That light that allows uncertainty, that will serve to sustain through uncertainty.”

That’s true for Johnson, who retired from the Department of Justice in August 2020 after 40 years, “certain that my service to the U.S. attorney’s office had come to an end,” he said. Just 13 months later, he was back after being appointed by President Joe Biden to head that office. He was unanimously confirmed by the U.S. Senate.

Johnson received his bachelor's in 1976 and his law degree in 1980 from Valpo. “I can’t remember a single word spoken at any of my graduations,” he admitted.

Johnson resisted the urge to reflect on his time at Valpo. “My secrets should remain my secrets, and each of you graduates probably have stories of your own that are far more interesting than mine.”

Instead, Johnson reflected on the “fierce urgency to now.” He urged the graduates to do right when life gives them the opportunity to do so.

“Class of 2022, go forth and shine” like Beacons, Johnson urged.

Valparaiso University President Jose Padilla told the graduates that if they live to be 80 years old, these four years at Valpo will be about 5% of their lives, but they will be the most consequential.

Graduates will remember their friends at Valpo, he predicted. “You might not see each other for decades, but when you come across each other, it will be like no time passed at all.”

Faculty members, too, will stand out. “Forty years from now, you will remember the names of the faculty who did not accept average from you and chewed you out when you deserved it,” Padilla said. “Whether you like it or not, we’re going to be with you for the rest of your lives.”

“We’re like NATO. An attack on you is an attack on us,” Padilla said. “God forbid anyone attacks a Valpo man or woman. We’ve got your back.”

Danielle Carter Iddins, representing the Valparaiso University Alumni Association, urged the graduates to join alumni communities and stay connected. “Wear your Valpo apparel and proudly fly your Valpo flag,” she said.

“You can always call Valpo your home,” Iddins said.

Scott Kreighbaum, of Michigan City, said he loved attending Valpo. “It was nice, very family-oriented here,” he said. Kreighbaum received his bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering.

Kelsey Creager, of LaPorte, said she met a lot of great people at Valpo, including her fellow nursing students Brooklynn MacDonald, of Kouts, and Ashton Wireman, of Wheatfield.

“It’s been great. It’s a close community of students,” Wireman said. “You guys can’t make it through without each other,” she discovered.

“We’re all commuters,” MacDonald said. “I met some people I wouldn’t have met otherwise.” The three friends will all work together at Franciscan Health Michigan City.

Matthew Tarling, of Naperville, met his girlfriend, Morgan Gutierrez, of Lockport, through a mutual friend at Valpo. Tarling stood out as one of the few freshmen at Valpo with a car on campus, he said. They drove around the city, chatting and bonding while talking about their exes.

Tarling received his nursing degree, and Gutierrez a biology degree with a minor in chemistry.

Tarling’s fun memories included rebuilding a moped in his apartment and going on a bar crawl with professors.

Matthew Tam and his sister, Grace Tam, both of Valparaiso, graduated together Sunday. Matthew received a computer engineering degree while Grace’s was in integrated business and engineering.

Matthew was impressed by how personal the relationship with professors was. “Even though I grew up in Valparaiso, I didn’t experience Valpo in quite this way,” he said.

Jada Clay, of Chicago, received her nursing degree Sunday. “It took me a minute to adjust to college life,” she said. Her grandmother, Tennille Williams, said she initially didn’t want Clay to attend Valpo because she was worried about her being out at night.

Dana Jelenski, of Griffith, spent about an hour gussying up her mortarboard before the ceremony Sunday. “I just thought it would be really cute,” she said. Afterward, Jelenski posed with her parents at the U.S. 30 entrance to Valpo’s campus, where the torch of knowledge was lighted to celebrate the graduates’ achievements.

