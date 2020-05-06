WATCH NOW: Valpo house infested with bedbugs razed

Mayor Matt Murphy said the city is working to address as many unsafe buildings each year as the budget will allow.

The city’s preference is for property owners to address structural deficiencies, Murphy said.

In fact, the city is setting up a new nonprofit organization, Home Team Valparaiso, to help homeowners struggling to pay for necessary repairs to address major issues like these, Murphy said.

Donnie Covington Jr., owner of the apartment building that until Wednesday stood at 502 Union St., didn’t make the necessary improvements, Murphy said.

Murphy doesn’t know what will replace it, but he hopes it will be a new single-family home.

The demolition cost $31,000, Building Commissioner Vicki Thrasher said.

Neighbor Logan Stahl, walking past the demolition, said he used to know someone who lived in the home.

“He said it was pretty nice,” Stahl said.

Neighbor Chris Ambrusko, who watched the demolition, said his friends used to live in the building, which had “so many bugs in that stuff it was crazy.”

“They consider this the ghetto,” he said.