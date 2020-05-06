WATCH NOW: Valpo house infested with bedbugs razed

VALPARAISO — The notorious bed bug apartment house at 502 Union St. was razed Wednesday as the city continued its effort to address unsafe properties.
Neighbor Jane Dietz said she lived in an apartment in the building about seven years ago.
“It was known as the crack house,” her children told her after she moved in.
“It was full of mold. It was just nasty. I’m glad I’m out of there,” Dietz said. “People who lived there when I did, we all hated it.”
Dietz moved out after six months.
“The landlord did nothing,” she said.
The building gained notoriety last summer when residents were evacuated by order of the Porter County Health Department. The bedbugs and cockroaches, as well as structural issues and electrical and plumbing problems, rendered it unfit for human habitation, said Maggie Clifton, the city’s community engagement director.
“It’s hard to believe people live in that sort of environment,” City Administrator Mike Jessen said.
“We wanted to make sure residents didn’t get kicked to the curb,” Clifton said, so she and the Center Township trustee’s office worked together to help relocate them.
Dietz now lives just a few buildings away.
Mayor Matt Murphy said the city is working to address as many unsafe buildings each year as the budget will allow.
The city’s preference is for property owners to address structural deficiencies, Murphy said.
In fact, the city is setting up a new nonprofit organization, Home Team Valparaiso, to help homeowners struggling to pay for necessary repairs to address major issues like these, Murphy said.
Donnie Covington Jr., owner of the apartment building that until Wednesday stood at 502 Union St., didn’t make the necessary improvements, Murphy said.
Murphy doesn’t know what will replace it, but he hopes it will be a new single-family home.
The demolition cost $31,000, Building Commissioner Vicki Thrasher said.
Neighbor Logan Stahl, walking past the demolition, said he used to know someone who lived in the home.
“He said it was pretty nice,” Stahl said.
Neighbor Chris Ambrusko, who watched the demolition, said his friends used to live in the building, which had “so many bugs in that stuff it was crazy.”
“They consider this the ghetto,” he said.
The 2,932-square-foot structure was built as a single-family home in 1878, according to records at the Porter County assessor’s office. Its assessed value this year was $182,100.
Chris Martin, a laborer with G.E. Marshall, sprayed water on debris during the demolition to keep the dust down. He estimated he was helped raze 15 to 20 houses, “enough to know it could be messy.”
“It’s pretty fascinating tearing stuff down,” he said.
The process takes three or four hours, he said. It begins with checking the outside of the building to make sure all the utilities have been disconnected.
Any asbestos is removed before demolition begins.
The satisfaction from the job comes at the end.
“When it’s done, it looks nice, and it’s a fresh lot,” Martin said.
