Water main break was worst ever for Valpo

VALPARAISO — Last Thursday’s water main break was the biggest in Valparaiso’s history, the city’s utilities director told the City Council. About half the city was affected.

“This was very unique compared to the main breaks we’ve had in the past,” Steve Poulos said. “When you have main breaks, they are usually isolated.”

This one was different.

“We lost about 500,000 gallons of water in about 40 minutes,” Poulos said. The water level in two of the city’s water towers dropped 8 feet.

A contractor doing knifing and tilling work on Ind. 2 south of Horseprairie Avenue knocked a massive hole in a 12-inch main. The hole was 3 feet long, causing a geyser of water, Poulos said.

At 11:49 a.m., the utilities department began getting calls about low water pressure. Not long after, the contractor called to report the damage. Then calls came in from elsewhere in the city. Workers quickly began plotting the calls on a map, determining the area south of the Grand Trunk Railroad, now owned by Canadian National, was affected. City crews had to get to valves quickly to isolate the impact on other water customers.