Westbound U.S. 30 in Valparaiso shut down for crash, police say

VALPARAISO — All westbound lanes on a stretch of U.S. 30 are temporarily shut down following a crash in Valparaiso.

At 1:50 p.m. Thursday first responders were called to a two-vehicle wreck on U.S. 30 and County Road 325 East, Valparaiso Police Department said.

All westbound lanes in the area were closed Thursday afternoon and the area was closed to cross traffic at County Road 325 East.

Police encouraged drivers to avoid the area and detour if traveling west. The detour for westbound traffic begins at County Road 400 East, in which vehicle will be directed to travel north to Murvihill Road, following it west and back to U.S. 30.

