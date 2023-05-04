VALPARAISO — Over the next few months, some major changes will be coming to downtown Valparaiso.

After first being announced in January of 2022, work is slated to begin on the Linc apartment complex by the start of the summer. The project consists of three four-story apartment buildings, housing a total of 127 units. The buildings will form an "L" shape and the first floor will be filled with eight retail suites.

The Linc will sit on the north side of Lincolnway between Michigan Avenue and Morgan Boulevard, where the Round the Clock restaurant is currently located. Demolition of the Round the Clock will begin in May.

In the coming weeks, work will also begin on the Lincoln Highway Parking Garage, which will be located across the street from the Linc, at the northeast corner of Lincolnway and Morgan Boulevard.

Downtown residents learned more about both projects during a Monday evening open house held at the Valparaiso City Hall. George Douglas, Valparaiso's director of redevelopment and economic development, said the city sent open house invitations to residents that live within 300 feet of the project area.

"(The city) wanted to educate and update the neighbors who will be most-impacted by the construction," Douglas explained.

In preparation for the start of construction, the city has been working to establish more parking around the downtown perimeter. Two public city lots are being developed as part of the Linc project. Valparaiso Planning Director Beth Shrader said the city has entered into agreements with private lots to replace the parking spots that will be lost. A map of the new "Downtown Parking Loop" is available at valparaiso.in.us/1762/Downtown-Parking-Loop. Sidewalk closures and other construction updates will be posted on the city's website at valparaiso.in.us/1760/The-Projects.

Hageman Group LLC, the Linc developer, initially hoped to begin construction on the apartment in the fall of 2022, however inflation-related cost increases and supply-chain issues delayed the project. During the Monday open house, Hageman Managing Director Tom Dickey said the projects' initial cost estimate of $27.5 million has gone up by about $10 million.

"This last year, in the construction industry has been the highest inflation that we've probably seen in decades," Dickey said. "It's been a challenging time to get a project going."

The Linc will include studio apartments, one bedroom units, two bedroom units and just a few three bedroom units. Monthly rent prices will range from $1,200 for a studio to $2,400 for a three bedroom.

Buildings 'A' and 'B' will be located along Lincolnway and will likely be complete by November 2024. Building 'C' will be located along Jefferson Street and will be completed by January 2025.

Dickey said building B will be the Linc's "mothership." The first floor of building B will contain the leasing office, a lounge, a kitchen, a fitness area, a game room, a group exercise room, a mail room and a dog wash. An outdoor courtyard will also be located outside building B and a dog park will be located outside building A.

Work on the Lincoln Highway Parking Garage is also slated to be complete by the end of 2024; the project has an estimated cost of about $14 million.

The garage will consist of five levels and 362 parking spots. One hundred and twenty-seven spaces will be reserved for Linc tenants; 73 others will be "flex" spots, meaning Linc residents will use the spots in the evenings, on weekends and during holidays. Hageman will pay for maintenance and upkeep of the reserved spots.

