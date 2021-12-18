Wreaths honor U.S. veterans in ceremony at Luther Cemetery

VALPARAISO — Wreaths Across America day was celebrated across Northwest Indiana and across the nation Saturday.

“It’s a day that’s been set aside to lay wreaths at the places where we remember, honor and teach about our veterans — cemeteries, monuments, parks, anywhere we can pay tribute to their sacrifices,” said Chuck Harris of Bartholomew Funeral Home.

The William Henry Harrison Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution held the ceremony at Luther Cemetery, close enough to the Porter County Regional Airport to see a flyover from a corporate jet and hear the roar of the engines before the ceremony began.

“Luther Cemetery is one of the oldest cemeteries in our country and has been referred to by a couple of different names,” Harris said. “It is a pioneer cemetery. Many veterans of our wars have found their resting place here at Luther Cemetery.”

Harris, the DAR, Washington Township Trustee Kim Brys and others have been instrumental in spiffing up the cemetery in recent years.