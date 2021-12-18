Wreaths honor U.S. veterans in ceremony at Luther Cemetery

VALPARAISO — Wreaths Across America day was celebrated across Northwest Indiana and across the nation Saturday.
“It’s a day that’s been set aside to lay wreaths at the places where we remember, honor and teach about our veterans — cemeteries, monuments, parks, anywhere we can pay tribute to their sacrifices,” said Chuck Harris of Bartholomew Funeral Home.
The William Henry Harrison Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution held the ceremony at Luther Cemetery, close enough to the Porter County Regional Airport to see a flyover from a corporate jet and hear the roar of the engines before the ceremony began.
“Luther Cemetery is one of the oldest cemeteries in our country and has been referred to by a couple of different names,” Harris said. “It is a pioneer cemetery. Many veterans of our wars have found their resting place here at Luther Cemetery.”
Harris, the DAR, Washington Township Trustee Kim Brys and others have been instrumental in spiffing up the cemetery in recent years.
“For many decades, Luther Cemetery had been the victim of not only the effects of time but also neglect and vandalism,” Harris said. “Monuments have toppled, slabs have cracked and stones have sunk deep into the ground. Quite frankly, it was embarrassing.”
Harris, who also serves as Porter County recorder, said Brys and DAR member Diane Schweitzer reached out to him. Brys was eager to make improvements at the small cemetery, including installing a new fence. Schweitzer was looking to find some relatives and possibly repair a stone or two. They sparked cleanup efforts at the cemetery.
Kovenz Memorial and DAR volunteers have put in hundreds of volunteer hours over the past two years. “We’re going to be here in the springtime continuing the work we’ve done,” she said.
DAR member Margaret McGriff said this year’s Wreaths Across America ceremony was the second at Luther Cemetery. Last year, because of COVID-19, only 10 people showed up. That ceremony was kept intentionally small.
As McGriff was conducting the ceremony, she was remembering her brother, Paul Hefner, who was a Vietnam veteran. Hefner died six years ago from the effects of Agent Orange, she said.
Schweitzer laid a wreath for U.S. Army veterans. “I was thinking a lot about my father in World War II and my grandfather in World War I and what they sacrificed,” she said.
This year, U.S. Space Force veterans were honored for the first time. DAR member Ruth Samuel laid the wreath for them.
“This cemetery was started in about 1841,” Schweitzer said. “John Luther was supposedly the first person buried here.” A brick schoolhouse was erected on the site shortly after and stood there until 1938, she said. The bricks were reused for a house a bit east of the cemetery.
The cemetery has seen about 640 burials.
In 1992, Worcester Wreath Co. owner Morrill Worcester decided the unused wreaths should be put at a section of Arlington National Cemetery that rarely saw visitors. In 2007, Wreaths Across America was formed to spread the practice to other cemeteries, DAR member Debbie Kelley said.