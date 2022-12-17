Wreaths laid in Valparaiso to remember veterans

VALPARAISO — A small crowd of shivering people gathered at Luther Cemetery to honor America’s veterans, one contingent of five across Northwest Indiana participating in the Wreaths Across America program.

“I have not before had the opportunity to honor those veterans who passed,” said Tacy Borgman, a member of the William Henry Harrison Chapter of Daughters of the American Revolution.

“I’ve always heard about this, and I’m glad I had a chance to participate in it,” she said. “It’s a way to show respect for people who have done so much for our country.”

At the ceremony, Borgman told a brief history of Wreaths Across America. It dates back to 1992, when Worcester Wreath Co. of Harrington, Maine, had a surplus of Christmas wreaths. Owner Morrill Worcester, who remembered a boyhood trip to Arlington National Cemetery, decided to honor the nation’s veterans by taking the wreaths to an older section of the cemetery that had been receiving fewer visitors each year.

The tradition was carried on quietly until 2005, when a photo of the wreaths on stones in the snow-covered cemetery went viral.

The following year, with the help of the Civil Air Patrol and other civic organizations, wreaths were sent to over 150 locations across the country. The Patriot Guard Riders escorted the wreaths heading Arlington, beginning an annual Veterans Honor Parade that travels from Maine to Washington, D.C.

“This year across the country, at more than 2,700 participating locations like this one, there are millions of Americans gathering safely, as one nation, to remember, honor and teach,” DAR member Margaret McGriff said. “We are all proud to be Americans, members of a free society of many people from many walks of life.

“The freedom we enjoy today has not come without a price. Lying here before us, and at cemeteries across this nation, are men and women who gave their lives so we can have freedom and live without fear."

“We can worship as we see fit. We can raise our children to believe as we do. We have the freedom to vote for the leaders of our choosing, and we have the right to succeed, and we have the right to fail at whatever endeavors we choose to pursue,” McGriff said.

“The United States of America was founded on the ideals of freedom, justice and equality,” she said. “Our nation stands as a shining beacon of liberty and freedom to the world.”

“Today, more than ever, we reflect on the nation’s veterans and active-duty service members who have had the opportunity to fight to protect the innocent and oppressed. This nation has always been the first to stand up to protect the freedom of around the world,” McGriff said. “We honor them and their families for the sacrifices they make each day to keep our country safe from terrorism, hatred and injustice.”

McGriff quoted former President Ronald Reagan: “Freedom is never more than one generation away from extinction.”

“We are here not to decorate graves. We are here to remember not their deaths but their lives. Each wreath is a gift of appreciation of a grateful America,” McGriff said. “To our children, we want you to understand that the freedoms we enjoy today have not been free. They have come with a cost that someday that you may someday have to pay yourself.”

Borgman found the ceremony touching.

“It was very meaningful. I think of people who have passed away — those who passed away during war and those who passed away after their service. I think about people that I knew, and I thought about those people here that I don’t know,” she said.

She thought about her cousin’s uncle who died in World War II. “He was so young.” She thought about prisoners of war and those listed as missing in action. “Just another layer of sorrow for those who never came home and we don’t know where they are.”

“It was very meaningful to pay our respect to all these people,” she said.

DAR member Diane Schweizer gave a brief history of Luther Cemetery, which lies near Porter County Regional Airport.

“We have 30 veterans who are buried here, mostly from the Civil War, also from World War I and World War II,” she said. Each grave now bears a wreath. There are four DAR members there as well. They received a different style wreath.

Organizers also planned to lay wreaths on veterans’ graves Maplewood and Maplewood Memorial cemeteries in Crown Point, Graceland Cemetery in Valparaiso and Patton Cemetery in LaPorte.

A cemetery at Veterans Memorial Park in Wanatah acknowledged wreaths on veterans’ graves at nearby cemeteries.

There are more than 3,400 Wreaths Across America locations across the United States, at sea and abroad. Donations are sought to pay for the wreaths.

