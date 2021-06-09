Yard might be added to Valpo's Jesse-Pifer Park

Jane Jones said the sledding hill sets the small neighborhood park apart from others in the city. Forest Park and Rogers-Lakewood have sledding hills, but those aren’t neighborhood parks.

The top of the sledding hill is 30 feet from the Wanek’s property line, Planning Director Beth Shrader said.

Brett Miller told the history of the park. Neighbors raised $100,000 to purchase the property from the previous owners so it could be set aside for public use as a park.

Christopher Pupillo suggested allowing the neighbors to raise the money to purchase the property from the Waneks to add to the park. The Waneks said they would be amenable to the idea.

Robert Wanek enjoys seeing children use that yard, he said. “I was a kid once and loved to build forts. I would rather have them do this than play video games.”

He worries, however, that some of the larger trees might fall, posing a liability risk. The park department has the same concern, Shrader said.

Tim Warner, a member of both the Plan Commission and Park Board, suggested the neighbors bring their idea to the Park Board.