Valparaiso's opera house project gets initial approval

VALPARAISO — Testy testimony and a heated exchange between Porter County Board of Commissioners President Jeff Good and Commissioner Jim Biggs highlighted discussion of funding for Memorial Opera House.

The commissioners gave tentative approval Tuesday to the County Council’s revised spending plan for the remainder of the county’s $33 million in funding from the American Rescue Plan Act. It’s up for a final vote on Dec. 6.

Tuesday’s vote was met with loud applause from the audience.

Biggs, who led the subcommittee for vetting nonprofits’ requests, was upset.

“It’s this body that creates ordinances. It’s not the County Council,” he said.

Board Vice President Laura Blaney defended the council’s decision.

“I don’t think the council’s role in this is supposed to be a rubber stamp,” she said. “I’m always willing to compromise with our council.”

Included in the revised spending plan is up to $2.7 million for roads and taxiways, $1.6 million for the employees’ health insurance, just over $1 million for wages, $300,000 for a SWAT vehicle for the sheriff’s department, $50,000 for outreach efforts by the county veteran service office and $50,000 for capital projects in the county’s parks.

The most controversial item, though, is the $5 million set aside for the Memorial Opera House's renovation. That includes upgrades to the building and a connector joining the 1893 opera house with the 1860 sheriff’s residence next door. The sheriff’s residence would be used for offices and storage for the opera house staff. The connector would provide a larger gathering space and accessible restrooms for the opera house.

The project is pegged at $7.5 million; the Memorial Opera House Foundation is expected to cough up the additional $2.5 million.

Biggs complained that a 2018 study of the project was accepted by the commissioners, but the project itself was never approved.

“That went from $2.9 million to $5.7 million with no explanation,” he said.

Good accused Biggs of being factually wrong in saying that the opera house project is the most expensive item in the ARPA spending plan: “The most amount of money that was spent from ARPA was stormwater."

Good also disagreed with Biggs’ statement that the architect for the opera house project never appeared before the commissioners. Biggs loudly disagreed.

“The architect was in front of us, and it was a 3-0 vote,” Good said. “No one wants to talk about the timing of this,” with COVID beginning just at the time the commissioners would have been pursuing the opera house project.

Resident Jake Paluso praised the council’s decision. “I know this has been a frustrating process at times,” he said, but the compromise shows how government works.

Dawn Miller, however, disagreed. “The money given from the government is to help people, not to lavishly spend on buildings,” she said.

“I was at all those meetings,” Robin Lane said of the ARPA planning process. “No one ever stood up and said anything about the opera house.”

Jill Stryker said the money should have gone to people who lost loved ones during the pandemic. The county historical society should run historical events at the opera house, she said.

County Council Vice President Mike Jessen explained the council’s Oct. 18 decision to revise the plan approved by the ARPA steering committee and the commissioners. The council included $10 million that had previously not been allocated.

“We had many, many wins in the ARPA process," he said, "and we also had some misses.”

Project Neighbors offered to reduce its share of the federal money to $700,000 after changing the scale of its proposed effort to address homelessness in the county. That led to the council reducing funding for other nonprofits and outside organizations by 10%.

“It doesn’t take a math genius to figure out it would take $1 million from those organizations,” bringing the total to $7.9 million, Jessen said.

Councilwoman Sylvia Graham also spoke. “I have not heard one person going to receive this money being unhappy with the way it was resolved,” she said.