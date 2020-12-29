Valpo affiliate of AAUW donates to Hilltop Food Pantry

VALPARAISO — The Valparaiso affiliate of the American Association of University Women has donated more than $2,000 to the Hilltop Food Pantry in Valparaiso.

A check for $2,340 was presented to Lisa Pavlopoulos, director of the Hilltop Food Pantry in Valparaiso recently.

Because of the the economic hardships caused by the pandemic, AAUW members decided to raise money for Hilltop Pantry instead of their annual drive for funds for their endowment.

A virtual gathering replaced the usual holiday tea that caps the annual fund drive. Members who participated in the drive received a handmade holiday themed mask by mail.

The AAUW endowment provides funds for scholarships for non-traditional female students (over age 25 and living in Porter County). The organization's book groups, film group, current events study group, and special events have all been continued online during the past year.

AAUW is a national organization that works for equity for women and girls through education, advocacy and philanthropy. More information is available at aauwvalparaiso.org.

