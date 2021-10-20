 Skip to main content
Valpo announces target completion date for road projects
alert urgent

Valparaiso City Hall

 Doug Ross, The Times

VALPARAISO — Southbound traffic along Silhavy Road will now travel on the east lanes as work begins on the west lanes, the city has announced.

"The work on the west sides of the roadways is anticipated to move more quickly than the east and the project is expected to be substantially complete by Thanksgiving, weather permitting," according to a city news release.

Access to business and residences has been maintained throughout the project. The Silhavy project includes new curb, gutter, storm sewer, and new signal and added turn lanes at the intersection of Silhavy and Evans Avenue, the city said.

Improvement work also continues on Calumet Avenue from Morgan Boulevard to Bullseye Lake Road, Roosevelt Road from LaPorte Avenue to Calumet Road, and Morgan Boulevard from Lincolnway to Calumet Road, the city said.

"To minimize disruption, much of this work in commercial areas has been accomplished during overnight hours, allowing crews to complete up to twice as much work as a daytime schedule," according to the news release.

Striping of the roadway will soon be complete at the Vale Park/Calumet/Roosevelt roundabout and work on all three of those roadways is expected to be substantially complete by Thanksgiving, the city said.

These projects involve structural resurfacing that will substantially extend the life of the roadway, plus pavement markings, and curb and sidewalk repairs.

"Neighborhood, sidewalk and alley improvements are also underway, with individual neighborhoods notified as work progresses," according to the city.

Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter

Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.

