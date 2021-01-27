Valpo anticipates big development announcement

VALPARAISO — A big economic development announcement involving a building on nearly 15 acres on the southeast side is imminent, Valparaiso Redevelopment Commission Executive Director Brandon Dickinson said.
He said he is eager to talk about it, but is restricted from doing so. He told the City Council on Monday night he is negotiating with "an exciting company" and expects an announcement within 30 days.
“If I’m under a nondisclosure agreement, that should be taken as very good news in the progress for that building,” he said.
Dickinson reported to the council on plans for 2021, some of which were slowed by the pandemic.
“A lot of this, to be honest, is a continuation of what we did in 2020,” he said.
Journeyman Distillery is still planning to develop a location at the old ANCO property on Campbell Street on Valparaiso’s south side. The RDC plans to put a transit center in the building to serve its ChicaGo Dash bus line. Residential development is planned on the property, too.
Getting the old factory back in shape is going to be an expensive project.
“The building is very old. It has been dilapidated,” Dickinson said. Roof work will be needed, of course, to secure the building’s exterior.
A big expense in 2020 was a vapor mitigation system to make the building safe.
“That was an underlying environmental investment that needed to be made,” Dickinson said.
The water tower “will be a special landmark in that area,” so the RDC is putting money into its refurbishment.
Prior to the pandemic, the RDC and city Planning and Transit Director Beth Shrader were aggressively pursuing expansion of the ChicaGo Dash bus service to downtown Chicago to serve commuters.
The stay-at-home order might change commuting patterns. Ridership is down, by far, but it remains to be seen whether it goes back to pre-pandemic levels.
Chicago jobs will still be a draw for Valparaiso residents, but workers don’t necessarily have to be there five days a week. That’s a draw for people interested in moving to Valparaiso.
People are realizing they don’t need to live so close to city, so Valparaiso is seeing more people relocating there. “If they only need to be in Chicago once or twice a week for meetings, then Valparaiso looks very attractive,” Dickinson said.
Shrader said the ChicaGo Dash is down to two buses, although it was running five prior to the pandemic.
As to a possible expansion, it’s too soon to tell what the post-pandemic recovery will look like, she said. “We’re not going to charge ahead blindly.”
The intracity V-Line and the South Shore Connect service, which shuttles riders to and from the South Shore Line station at Dune Park, are running the same number of buses as before.