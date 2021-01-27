Valpo anticipates big development announcement

A big expense in 2020 was a vapor mitigation system to make the building safe.

“That was an underlying environmental investment that needed to be made,” Dickinson said.

The water tower “will be a special landmark in that area,” so the RDC is putting money into its refurbishment.

Prior to the pandemic, the RDC and city Planning and Transit Director Beth Shrader were aggressively pursuing expansion of the ChicaGo Dash bus service to downtown Chicago to serve commuters.

The stay-at-home order might change commuting patterns. Ridership is down, by far, but it remains to be seen whether it goes back to pre-pandemic levels.

Chicago jobs will still be a draw for Valparaiso residents, but workers don’t necessarily have to be there five days a week. That’s a draw for people interested in moving to Valparaiso.

People are realizing they don’t need to live so close to city, so Valparaiso is seeing more people relocating there. “If they only need to be in Chicago once or twice a week for meetings, then Valparaiso looks very attractive,” Dickinson said.

Shrader said the ChicaGo Dash is down to two buses, although it was running five prior to the pandemic.