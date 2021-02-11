Valpo-area leader remembered as bridge builder

VALPARAISO — A cheery, behind-the-scenes bridge builder is the way friends remember local resident and community leader Doug Miller, who died unexpectedly Monday.

"We are devastated to lose Doug Miller," Valparaiso Mayor Matt Murphy said. "He was a just a great person all around.

"He knew everybody. He helped so many people. He always lit up the room. You always wanted to be around Doug."

Miller, 61, served as a member of the Center Township Board for eight years before being elected trustee for a four-year term beginning in 2014, Porter County Republican Party Chairman Mike Simpson said.

Miller also served on the board of the Boys & Girls Clubs, was a member of the local Republican Party, helped fellow candidates with their campaigns and was a radio voice for local high school games.

"He was a committed community guy," Simpson said.

Miller was also a loving husband to his wife, Mary, for more than 30 years and a very involved father. He proved a talented high school (Merrillville) football player, who went on to play at the college level.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}