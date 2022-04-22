Valpo bike share rolls back in

VALPARAISO — The bike share program that launched in 2017 is back after a two-year pandemic pause.

Kayak rentals through the same company are in the works, too.

Kevin Nuppnau, assistant parks director, said the kayaks would be at Rogers-Lakewood Park for use on Loomis Lake. The parks department is working on a contract for that project. Kayak rentals would use the same app, Movatic, available on Apple’s app store and on Google Play for Android devices.

Nuppnau is excited to see the bikes available for rental again. He enjoys riding bikes with his girlfriend, who doesn’t own a bike, he said.

“As Valpo returned to normal, the importance of outdoor recreation became increasingly important,” so the city was eager to bring back the program and healthy lifestyle opportunities, he said.

“Today we are encouraged to get outside, to once again take advantage of the beautiful pathways and trails in Valpo plus enjoy the tranquility of rides alongside others,” Nuppnau said.

There are 36 bikes available at 11 stations throughout the city, including Rogers-Lakewood Park, Foundation Meadows, Valparaiso YMCA, Housing Opportunities, ValPlayso, Ogden Gardens, Valparaiso Public Library, Central Park Plaza, the corner of Indiana and Michigan avenues, Uptown East Apartments and HealthLinc.

The Valpo Velocity program began with eight stations in 2017 and grew to 10 stations before COVID-19 shut down the program along with many other aspects of normal life. The bikes hare program was rebranded with new vibrant colors and a new name, Valparaiso BikeShare, to be consistent with other city branding initiatives.

“We’ve been working for this great achievement for 25 years,” said Chuck Gleason, the city’s pathways committee chair.

Whether it’s a quick errand, a ride with friends or exercise after dinner, the bikes will be available, he said.

“Bicycles are an excellent form of both transportation and recreation here in Valparaiso,” Mayor Matt Murphy said.

Valparaiso is one of 13 cities in Indiana designated as bronze level bicycle-friendly community by the League of American Bicyclists.

“That’s quite a feat,” said Mitch Barloga, active transportation manager for the Northwestern Indiana Regional Transportation Commission.

With 11 stations to dock the bicycles, Valparaiso’s bike share program should be very workable, he said.

“You’ve got to remember people visit Valpo all the time,” Barloga said. Visitors will be eager to rent a bike to maneuver around town.

“See Valparaiso in a new way, from the seat of a bike share,” Murphy said.

The bicycles are gender neutral, not having the upper reinforcement bar that boys’ bikes have. Anyone can hop on or off the bikes easily, and the basket on the front can help carry items from the store.

Lisa Kusbel, director of development for the parks, is a fan of the bike share program. She and her family have used the city’s bike share program in the past.

“Valparaiso is a great place to live, work, play and now ride,” she said.

Having Urschel Laboratories as a major partner was the catalyst needed to make sure the program got up and running. That support is immeasurable, Kusbel said.

HealthLinc is also a sponsor, with a station at its campus on Sturdy Road. “This was an opportunity to really motivate people in our community to get out and get active,” said Brandi Anstine, HealthLinc’s chief branding officer.

The bikes will be popular with staff and clients alike, she said.

The $1.50 hourly rate continues until the bike is returned to a station and relocked. Signs at each station as well as the app explain how to do so.

Annual memberships are also available, with $30 the highest rate for the general public. A discounted junior membership, aimed at young adults 18 to 25, and a senior membership for ages 50 and up are also available. Memberships include one free hour per day with additional time charged at the regular $1.50 hourly rate.

“We’ll see you on the pathways,” Gleason said.

